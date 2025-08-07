SLEEP IN HEAVENLY PEACE VOLUNTEERS DELIVER 300,000TH BED TO FAMILY IN NEED

Two boys now living in Liberty, MO are the recipients of SHP's milestone 300,000th bed delivery. The family relocated after their Kentucky home was destroyed in a flood earlier this year. Four volunteers from United Methodist Church Faithworks in Liberty, MO who delivered SHP's 300,000th bed: Mark Culley, Jim Gleason (delivery team lead), Charlie Kallal, and Bill Wood. Also part of the delivery team was John Hayakawa (not pictured).

Volunteers and Donors Make Dreams Come True: Building a Better Night's Sleep for Kids

From that first smile on a little girl's face in 2012 to this moment, we've witnessed 300,000 children receive not just a bed, but hope, dignity, and the foundation for a brighter future.” — Jordan Allen, executive director of SHP

KANSAS CITY, MO, UNITED STATES, August 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sleep in Heavenly Peace (SHP), the leading nonprofit organization dedicated to building and delivering beds to children in need, celebrates another major milestone: the delivery of their 300,000th bed.This achievement reflects the continued dedication of SHP's 350+ chapters, volunteers, sponsors, and donors who share the mission of ensuring "NO KID SLEEPS ON THE FLOOR IN OUR TOWN!"While celebrating this milestone, the organization acknowledges the significant need that remains. SHP has received more than one million bed applications since its founding, demonstrating the widespread nature of child bedlessness across America. This invisible problem impacts an estimated 2-3 percent of children nationwide, affecting hundreds of thousands of families who struggle to provide this basic necessity."From that first smile on a little girl's face in 2012 to this moment, we've witnessed 300,000 children receive not just a bed, but hope, dignity, and the foundation for a brighter future,” said Jordan Allen, executive director of SHP. “Yet with over one million applications received, we see clearly that child bedlessness remains a critical issue in communities everywhere. While we continue working toward a world where no child sleeps on the floor, this milestone shows us that together, we can make the impossible possible."The milestone bed, delivered by the organization's MO-Kansas City North chapter, which serves Clay and Platte Counties in Missouri, provided one bunk bed for a family who recently relocated to Liberty, Missouri after losing everything they had in Kentucky floods earlier this year. These beds offers a safe and comfortable place for this family’s children to sleep, promoting better physical and mental health, and fostering a sense of security and stability.The chapter partners with local volunteers and organizations to help build and deliver beds, such as a Faithworks team from Liberty United Methodist Church, who had the honor of delivering and installing the milestone bed. “Delivering a bed for a child who has been literally sleeping on the floor brings our team absolute satisfaction,” said Jim Gleason, delivery team lead. “While at the same time, there is a sense of sadness that child bedlessness is something that has to be addressed in America.”Chapter Spotlight: MO-Kansas City NorthThe MO-Kansas City North chapter has been serving their community since 2018 and has delivered 164 beds in 2025 alone. The milestone bed is one of 1,200 beds that this chapter has built and delivered since 2020. Although there is a great need in the community, this chapter prides itself on quickly fulfilling bed requests, thanks to the dedication of their volunteers and the support of donors and partners.“I saw this milestone on the horizon and thought, it would be nice if our chapter would be the one that delivered the 300,000 bed, but that thought was in passing. I never fathomed that we would be notified of being the chapter that achieved this milestone,” said Craig Weltig, MO-Kansas City North chapter president. “Our teams work so hard to focus on the mission and that is all that we all really care about - the children. Meeting this accomplishment is truly an honor. We are proud to be part of a small contribution that takes one bed at a time making a difference.”Every child deserves a bed of their own. Children aged 3-17 without a bed in an SHP service area are eligible. Learn more and apply at shpbeds.org/apply Get InvolvedSHP relies on donor funding and volunteers to build, deliver, and support its mission. Visit shpbeds.org to find a chapter near you and make a difference in your community.ABOUTSleep in Heavenly Peace (SHP) is the leading 501(c)(3) non-profit dedicated to building and delivering beds to children in need. Our mission is simple: NO KID SLEEPS ON THE FLOOR IN OUR TOWN!With 2-3% of American children sleeping on floors, couches, or shared beds, we know a bed is a basic need for a child's well-being, supporting their physical, emotional and mental development. Fueled by volunteer kindness and donor generosity, we're growing our impact across the U.S. and beyond so every child can Sleep Well and DREAM BIG. Learn more and get involved at shpbeds.org.CHAPTER CONTACTCraig WeltigSHP - MO, Kansas City Northmo-kansascityn@shpbeds.org844-432-2337 x 5515

From Build to Delivery

