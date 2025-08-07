Limpopo Transport on women in law enforcement

As South Africa commemorates Women's Month 2025, women in law enforcement in Limpopo have taken center stage in creating safer roads and reaching out to vulnerable members of society. This initiative profiles women thriving in a previously male-dominated profession, celebrating progress in gender integration and inspiring the girl child to consider careers in law enforcement.

The month-long women led road safety operation, which began on 5 August 2025, aligns with the national Women's Month theme: "Building resilient economies for all." By removing unroadworthy vehicles and enforcing traffic laws, these officers are actively saving lives and reducing the R142 billion annual cost of road crashes to the South African economy.

Since the start of the operation, women officers have led multiple high impact roadblocks across the province:

Capricorn District: D1200 Broekman road, where 572 vehicles were stopped and checked, with 39 summons issued. The second operation was on the R521 - Willie Becker road, where 587 vehicles were checked, 37 summons were issued, and 7 vehicles were impounded.

Sekhukhune District: R37 at Riba Cross, where 382 vehicles were checked, 74 summons were issued, including 12 for speeding and 11 vehicles were impounded.

In addition to traffic enforcement, the women officers have extended their reach to vulnerable communities. At Moroke village's Dilokong Protective Workshop for persons with disabilities, they conducted road safety education sessions, promoting compliance with traffic rules and empowering community knowledge.

MEC for Transport and Community Safety, Mme Susana Violet Mathye, praised the initiative:

"We commend the women in law enforcement for their dedication to saving lives and promoting a responsible driving culture. Their work not only reduces the economic and human toll of road crashes but also inspires young girls to see law enforcement as a place where they can lead and serve with pride."

Through this campaign, Limpopo's women in uniform are proving that integrating women into law enforcement strengthens public safety and builds more resilient communities.

Enquiries:

Mr Tshifhiwa Dali

MEC's media liaison

Cell: 082 904 0262

Ms Tidimalo Chuene

Department spokesperson

Cell: 082 831 0227

#ServiceDeliveryZA