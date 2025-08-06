Governor Katie Hobbs Takes Action to Lower Cost of Prescription Drugs for Arizonans

New initiative will help Arizonans save up to 80% on qualifying medications

Phoenix, AZ – Today, Governor Katie Hobbs signed an Executive Order to lower the cost of prescription drugs by joining ArrayRx, the nation’s multi-state public pharmacy collaborative that offers discounted prescription drug prices. Arizona joins a consortium of member states – Oregon, Washington, Nevada, Ohio, and Connecticut – participating in the ArrayRx Pharmacy Benefit Management platform and related pharmacy savings programs. Today’s actions strengthen the state’s negotiating power and demonstrate commitment to create smart, people-centered solutions to address the high cost of prescription drugs. Arizonans who use the ArrayRx Discount Card program will be able to lower the cost of their prescription drugs by up to 80%.

“For too long and for too many families, rising costs, including prescription drug prices, have put the Arizona Promise out of reach. We are changing that,” said Governor Katie Hobbs. “I’m proud to take action to keep money in Arizonans’ pockets, create pathways to health and wellbeing, and restore the Arizona Promise for families across the state.”

“ArrayRx is more than just a program; it is a testament to the power of unity and cooperation,” said Trevor Douglass, Director of the Oregon Prescription Drug Program and ArrayRx Steering Committee Member. “To the residents of Arizona, I want to extend a warm welcome. Your inclusion in ArrayRx and Governor Hobbs’ direction to implement the ArrayRx Discount Card Program marks the beginning of our journey together towards healthcare security for all. Together, we will work tirelessly to break down barriers and ensure that prescription medications are within reach for everyone.”

Key Features of the ArrayRx Discount Card

Free to join – 100% Pass-through administration costs for States, free enrollment with no membership dues for users, and no transaction or marketing fees for participating pharmacies.

Broad coverage – includes all FDA-approved prescriptions and discounts on over-the-counter medications and supplies (e.g., diabetes test supplies).

Significant savings – participating users save between 80% for generic drugs and 18% for brand-name drugs per prescription.

Nationwide access – the card can be used at more than 65,000 participating pharmacies across the U.S.

Online tools for transparency – users can compare medication prices and search pharmacies on the ArrayRx website or mobile app.

Privacy-first model – unlike for-profit discount programs (e.g. GoodRx), ArrayRx does not sell user data.

Peace of mind for users – helps individuals manage maintenance medications and provides security in cases of insurance loss or gaps in coverage.

Advantage of joining – ArrayRx is governed by a steering committee of committed public servants with over 200 years of aggregated experience in pharmacy service programs. These professionals offer Arizona their knowledge of pharmacy programs spanning both the public and private arenas. This group shares an aligned fiduciary responsibility that is not found elsewhere in the pharmacy benefit management industry.

Read more about ArrayRx here. Read the Executive Order here.

