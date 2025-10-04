Press Materials Available from Governor Katie Hobbs’ Visit to Gila County

Globe, AZ – Members of the press can access pool footage courtesy of ABC15, and photographs courtesy of the Arizona Republic, from Governor Katie Hobbs’ visit to Gila County.

During the visit, Governor Hobbs thanked those on the ground helping with recovery efforts and expressed the state's commitment to supporting those affected by the flooding. Governor Hobbs received tours of the Disaster Assistance Center and the Emergency Operations Center.

Governor Hobbs also held a closed door meeting with local officials and emergency leaders. Those in attendance included:

Gila County Chairman Steve Christensen

Gila County Supervisor Woody Cline

Globe Mayor Al Gameros

Globe Fire Chief Gary Robinson

Globe Intergov Affairs Connie Calloway

Miami Mayor Gil Madrid

Miami Town Manager Alexis Rivera

Miami Council Member Phil Stewart

Gila County Emergency Manager Carl Melford

San Carlos Apache Chairman Terry Rambler

Governor Hobbs also received a flood damage tour both by vehicle and on foot.

