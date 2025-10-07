Governor Katie Hobbs Celebrates Historic Water Milestone as EPCOR Receives Designation for 100-year Assured Water Supply

Phoenix, AZ – Today, Governor Katie Hobbs celebrated Arizona’s first Alternative Designation of Assured Water Supply (ADAWS) with EPCOR. ADAWS is a new pathway for communities to receive 100-year Assured Water Supply protections that saves groundwater and helps build more homes. This landmark achievement comes after years of work under Governor Hobbs’ leadership, including a rigorous and public stakeholder process conducted by the Governor’s Water Policy Council.

“This ADAWS Designation is going to save water, it is going to support sustainable economic growth, and it is going to create more housing,” said Governor Katie Hobbs. “Today we are again demonstrating that Arizona can, and will, continue to grow our economy while protecting our water. When elected officials come together across party lines we can tackle the big problems that Arizonans face and get things done for the people of our state.”

"ADAWS allows greater flexibility for utilities to leverage their water portfolios – a pathway for water providers like EPCOR to support sustainable development with a nearly net-neutral impact on Arizona's groundwater resources. At the same time, existing customers and established communities are assured that their water supply is protected,” said Shawn Bradford, Senior Vice President of Regulated US Water for EPCOR. “EPCOR is proud to have received the first alternative designation of assured water supply in Arizona's history, and first Phoenix Active Management Area (AMA) designation in 25 years. We appreciate Governor Hobbs and the Arizona Department of Water Resources' leadership as we enter a new era for Arizona water management.”

"As a fourth-generation family enterprise that has built homes and communities in the Phoenix Area for 50 years, Elliott Homes is pleased to stand with EPCOR and Governor Hobbs in celebrating this new 100-year Assured Water Supply Designation" said Harry C. Elliott III, President of Elliott Homes. "EPCOR's historic new ADAWS will allow us to immediately move forward with over 500 new homes at our Granite Vista community that will provide much-needed additional housing supply in the valley."

“We at Valley Partnership would like to congratulate EPCOR on receiving an Alternative Designation of Assured Water Supply (ADAWS)," said Valley Partnership President and CEO Clark Princell. "This designation will allow much-needed housing projects to move forward in the West Valley. Valley Partnership stands ready to continue to work with the Governor, Legislature, water providers, and stakeholders throughout the state of Arizona to continue to develop and implement tools that allow us to utilize our water resources to grow sustainably for decades to come.”

EPCOR is the first water provider to receive an ADAWS, and is the first water provider to receive a new 100-year Designation in the Phoenix AMA (Active Management Area) in 25 years. The designation will extend 100-year water supply protections across more than 140,000 Arizonans in EPCOR’s service area, and provide enough water for 60,000 new homes.