ACHS Launches Foundation to Support Community Wellness

American College of Healthcare Sciences - Accredited Higher Education Institution, ACHS.edu ACHS Foundation Launch

The ACHS Foundation is a nonprofit expanding access to integrative health education & sustainability through scholarships, advocacy, & community programs

The ACHS Foundation expands access to integrative health education and supports sustainability to help individuals and communities lead healthier, more sustainable lives.” — ACHS President and CEO Tracey Abell

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, August 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The American College of Healthcare Sciences (ACHS) has announced the official launch of the ACHS Foundation , a 501(c)(3) nonprofit Foundation dedicated to expanding awareness and access to integrative health education and global sustainability practices.Rooted in ACHS’s 45-year commitment to integrative health, the Foundation is designed to help more people access meaningful education, practical wellness tools, and community-centered support, regardless of their background or financial situation. The Foundation’s goal is to empower people to lead positive lives while encouraging individuals to engage in teaching, advocacy, and service.Bringing Wellness & Sustainability Into the Heart of CommunitiesThe ACHS Foundation honors the legacy of ACHS Founder Dorene Petersen and supports initiatives that center on community wellness and sustainability, including:-Scholarships and Educational Access, including scholarships for students pursuing integrative health education and grants for students engaged in community service or advocacy related to wellness, sustainability, or access to care.-Community Health and Wellness Outreach, including funding for community workshops, health fairs, or public education initiatives promoting holistic health practices.-Global Sustainability Projects in support of partnerships with organizations promoting sustainable farming of medicinal plants, ethical sourcing, or zero-waste practices.-Advocacy and Public Policy Engagement, including funding for educational materials or toolkits that empower practitioners to engage in local or national wellness advocacy.Service Learning and Experiential Opportunities in support of internships, practicums, or capstone projects with a public service or sustainability impact.Whether it’s helping a single parent return to school, offering free health education to underserved neighborhoods, or giving a small wellness business the tools to grow, the Foundation exists to create lasting, community-level impact.Designed for Real Life, Backed by Real People“The ACHS Foundation reflects our deep commitment to expanding access to integrative health education and advancing sustainability in the natural products industry. By supporting ACHS and broader global teaching, service, and advocacy initiatives, the Foundation will help empower individuals and communities to lead healthier, more sustainable lives,” shares ACHS President and CEO Tracey Abell A Call to Collective ActionACHS invites local businesses, alumni, and wellness advocates to join the Foundation’s mission. Donors and partners can directly support scholarships, community programs, and other high-impact initiatives that are already in motion.Learn more or get involved at achs.edu/foundation.

