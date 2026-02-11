American College of Healthcare Sciences - Accredited Higher Education Institution, ACHS.edu ACHS Announces New Partnership with Ology Essentials Labs

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, February 11, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The American College of Healthcare Sciences (ACHS) is proud to announce a new strategic Marketplace Partnership with Ology Essentials Labs , a bespoke formulation and manufacturing lab specializing in skincare, haircare, and wellness products. This collaboration aligns two organizations committed to science-backed education, transparency, and holistic wellness, while creating meaningful benefits for employees, students, and alumni.This partnership reflects a shared focus on strengthening connections between integrative health education and the growing wellness and personal care industry. As demand continues to rise for science-informed, responsibly produced skincare and wellness products, ACHS and Ology Essentials Labs aim to support professional pathways that align academic preparation with real-world product development and manufacturing practices.Ology Essentials Labs works with brands, educators, and practitioners to develop bulk skincare formulations, essential oils, and custom product solutions. Their approach blends scientific standards, regulatory awareness, and creative formulation, supporting businesses and professionals across the wellness supply chain from early-stage product concepts through scalable manufacturing.“Ology offers practical resources that are highly relevant for our students and alumni, including access to custom formulation services, bulk manufacturing capabilities, and insight into how wellness products are developed, tested, and brought to market,” said Ilana Rose Frigaard , Chief Operating Officer of ACHS.Beyond education and product access, the partnership:Emphasizes career pathway visibility and workforce development beyond education and product access.Provides ACHS students and alumni access to internships, job placements, mentorships, and professional development opportunities.Focuses on building real-world skills and industry experience.Enables co-hosted workshops, webinars, and community initiatives.Includes joint marketing and co-branded communications highlighting shared values and a commitment to professional development.This partnership reflects ACHS’s ongoing commitment to creating meaningful industry connections that enhance learning outcomes, support career readiness, and strengthen the integrative health and wellness workforce.About ACHSFounded in 1978, ACHS has been at the forefront of integrative health education for nearly five decades. ACHS has a culture of early technology adoption, offering fully online classes since 1999, and continually assesses processes, platforms, and tools that promote learning and cultivate community. ACHS offers a range of on-demand CEs, micro-credentials, certificates, diplomas, and degree programs in aromatherapy, herbal medicine, functional nutrition, wellness coaching, and complementary alternative medicine disciplines. For questions about this press release or to schedule an interview, please contact Tracey Abell at president@achs.edu.About Ology Essentials LabsOlogy Essentials Labs is a bespoke formulation and manufacturing lab specializing in skincare, haircare, and wellness products. Serving brands, educators, and practitioners, Ology Essentials Labs provides high-quality bulk formulations, essential oils, and custom formulation services rooted in the synergy of art and science.

