Roanoke College and ACHS Partner to Advance Evidence-Based Integrative Health Education

ACHS and Roanoke College partner to expand integrative health pathways, creating new academic opportunities for students in holistic wellness fields.

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, March 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As demand grows for qualified professionals in plant-based and integrative health fields, American College of Healthcare Sciences (ACHS) and Roanoke College have announced a strategic partnership to expand access to academically rigorous, science-informed integrative health education.The collaboration establishes structured transfer pathways between the two institutions while advancing excellence, innovation, and professional standards in the evolving field of integrative health.Through this agreement, students will benefit from clearly defined transfer pathways to advanced study in herbal medicine, aromatherapy, cannabis science, and integrative pharmacy skills, supported by aligned curricula and a shared commitment to innovation in integrative healthcare. The partnership emphasizes the responsible, research-informed application of medicinal plants, including cannabis, herbal medicine, and aromatherapy, while integrating contemporary scientific evidence, safety considerations, sustainability, and ethical practice.A central feature of the collaboration is a shared commitment to expanding access through flexible, high-quality online education. By leveraging innovative digital learning platforms, the institutions will broaden opportunities for working professionals, career changers, and students in geographically diverse or underserved communities. The online model supports inclusive participation, interdisciplinary collaboration, and meaningful engagement with faculty and peers across regions.ACHS Dean of Aromatherapy Amanda Lattin “This partnership reflects our shared commitment to innovation, academic rigor, and expanded access to integrative wellness education,” said ACHS Dean of Aromatherapy Amanda Lattin. “Together, we are strengthening pathways for students and preparing graduates who can contribute meaningfully to healthcare, product development, research, and community wellness initiatives.”Students participating in the articulated pathway will benefit from:- Seamless credit transfer and degree completion options- Flexible online learning designed for accessibility and professional advancement- Integrated curricula grounded in current scientific literature and best practices- Cross-institutional faculty collaboration in research, teaching, and innovation- Professional preparation in herbal medicine, cannabis studies, aromatherapy, and broader integrative health applicationsThe partnership honors traditional botanical knowledge while emphasizing research literacy, regulatory awareness, product quality standards, and client-centered care. Both institutions are committed to fostering best practices and supporting innovation in integrative health professions, ensuring that graduates are equipped to contribute meaningfully to healthcare systems, community wellness initiatives, product development, research, and policy environments.Dr. DorothyBelle “DB” Roanoke College“Our joint vision is to elevate standards while increasing access to credible, science-informed education in integrative health,” said Professor DorothyBelle “DB” Poli, senior director of cannabis and integrative health at Roanoke College. “Together, we are strengthening the academic foundation of the field and cultivating professionals who bring excellence, integrity, and innovation to their work.”As interest in plant-based and integrative approaches to health continues to expand, this collaboration positions both colleges at the forefront of accessible, evidence-informed education and workforce development.For more information about the partnership and transfer pathways for students, please contact:Roanoke CollegeDr. DorothyBelle “DB” PoliSenior Director of Cannabis and Integrative Health(540) 375-2461poli@roanoke.eduAmerican College of Healthcare SciencesAmanda Lattin MAT, MH, RADean of Aromatherapy(503) 244-0726amandalattin@achs.eduAbout ACHSFounded in 1978, ACHS has been at the forefront of integrative health education for nearly five decades. ACHS has a culture of early technology adoption, offering fully online classes since 1999, and continually assesses processes, platforms, and tools that promote learning and cultivate community. ACHS offers a range of on-demand CEs, micro-credentials, certificates, diplomas, and degree programs in aromatherapy, herbal medicine, functional nutrition, wellness coaching, and complementary alternative medicine disciplines. For questions about this press release or to schedule an interview, please contact Tracey Abell at president@achs.edu.About Roanoke CollegeFounded in 1842, Roanoke College is a nationally recognized liberal arts college located in Salem, Virginia. The College is committed to providing a personalized, student-centered education that blends rigorous academics with experiential learning and career preparation. Roanoke offers a wide range of undergraduate majors, pre-professional pathways, and graduate programs designed to prepare students for meaningful careers and engaged citizenship. Through small class sizes, dedicated faculty mentorship, and a vibrant campus community, Roanoke College empowers students to Think Deeply. Act Confidently. Live Honorably. For questions about this press release Dr. DorothyBelle “DB” Poli at poli@roanoke.edu.

