ACHS Announces New Marketplace Partnership with Winderlea Vineyard & Winery

American College of Healthcare Sciences - Accredited Higher Education Institution, ACHS.edu ACHS Announces New Marketplace Partnership with Winderlea Winery

ACHS partners with Winderlea Vineyard & Winery, aligning on sustainability, offering exclusive community benefits, & expanding education-industry collaboration.

Winderlea’s approach to regenerative agriculture and its leadership as a BCorp provide a real-world example of how sustainability & accountability can be integrated into every level of a business” — Ilana Rose Frigaard, COO

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, February 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The American College of Healthcare Sciences (ACHS) is proud to announce a new Marketplace Partnership with Winderlea Vineyard & Winery, an acclaimed Oregon winery located in the Dundee Hills and a fellow Certified B Corporation. This partnership reflects a shared commitment to using business as a force for good—advancing education, environmental stewardship, and positive community impact.Effective January 2026, the partnership creates meaningful benefits for ACHS students, alumni, staff, and Winderlea Vineyard & Winery employees, while celebrating both organizations’ alignment around sustainability, transparency, and long-term stewardship.Shared Commitment as Certified B CorporationsThis partnership reflects a mutual dedication to sustainability, transparency, and ethical leadership across education and industry. ACHS continues to expand collaborations with organizations that demonstrate accountability in sourcing, land management, and social responsibility, reinforcing its mission to connect professional education with real-world examples of purpose-driven business.Partnership Benefits for the ACHS Community and Winderlea EmployeesThis partnership creates meaningful connections between the ACHS academic community and Winderlea Vineyard & Winery’s leadership in sustainability and values-driven business. As part of the collaboration, ACHS students, alumni, and staff have access to exclusive discounts and curated experiences with Winderlea that highlight regenerative agriculture, ethical sourcing, and transparent business practices.For Winderlea employees, the partnership includes education benefits through ACHS, including tuition discounts for accredited, online degree and certificate programs, as well as reduced pricing on select professional development, micro-credentials, and continuing education offerings. Together, ACHS and Winderlea aim to strengthen the link between education and practice, supporting professional growth, long-term stewardship, and responsible leadership across both communities.A Legacy of Sustainability at Winderlea and ACHSSustainability has been central to Winderlea Vineyard & Winery since its founding by Bill Sweat and Donna Morris, and that commitment continues today under the leadership of the Ricci family and the team across vineyard, cellar, and hospitality operations.Key sustainability milestones include:-Organic farming from inception, with a transition to Biodynamicfarming-Became a Certified B Corp in 2015-Demeter BiodynamicCertification achieved in 2015-Energy-efficient tasting room design with solar panels, nearly tripling energy-producing capacity over time-An integrated, whole-farm ecosystem supported by bees, chickens, and heritage Shetland sheep, introduced in 2022Certified B Corp Logo and Demeter Certified Biodynamic LogoTogether, these practices reflect a long-term vision of stewardship that supports soil health, biodiversity, and resilience, while encouraging progress across the broader wine industry. Winderlea Vineyard & Winery’s long-standing commitment to sustainability and whole-system stewardship closely aligns with ACHS’s mission to lead the advancement of evidence-based, integrative health and wellness education through experiential online learning and sustainable practices. Just as Winderlea embraces regenerative, biodynamic practices rooted in science and respect for natural systems, ACHS champions experiential online learning and sustainable practices that prepare learners to create meaningful, real-world impact.“Winderlea’s approach to regenerative agriculture and its leadership as a Certified B Corporationprovide a strong, real-world example of how sustainability and accountability can be integrated into every level of a business,” said Ilana Rose Frigaard , Chief Operating Officer of ACHSAbout ACHSFounded in 1978, ACHS has been at the forefront of integrative health education for nearly five decades. ACHS has a culture of early technology adoption, offering fully online classes since 1999, and continually assesses processes, platforms, and tools that promote learning and cultivate community. ACHS offers a range of on-demand CEs, micro-credentials, certificates, diplomas, and degree programs in aromatherapy, herbal medicine, functional nutrition, wellness coaching, and complementary alternative medicine disciplines. For questions about this press release or to schedule an interview, please contact Tracey Abell at president@achs.edu.About Winderlea Vineyard & WineryWinderlea Vineyard & Winery is an estate winery located in Oregon’s Dundee Hills, known for its commitment to organic and Biodynamicfarming, sustainability, and exceptional Pinot Noir. As a Certified B Corp, Winderlea is dedicated to environmental responsibility, ethical business practices, and meaningful community engagement. Learn more at winderlea.com.

