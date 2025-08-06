COPEL - Copel Recurring Ebitda amounted R$ 1,335.0 million in 2Q25, 4.2% higher than in 2Q24

CURITIBA, PARANA, BRAZIL, August 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Copel Recurring Ebitda amounted R$ 1,335.0 million in 2Q25, 4.2% higher than the R$ 1,281.0 million recorded in 2Q24, reflecting the good performance and resilience of our assets and the Company's operational and commercial efficiency. GenCo and TradeCo accounted for approximately 58.4% of this result, while DisCo accounted for 42.6%.Highlights in 2Q25 include:(i) GenCo's Ebitda, which grew by 12.6% (+R$ 85.1 million) compared to 2Q24, totaling R$ 761.4 million, mainly because of the following factors: i. an increase of R$ 45.4 million, due to better results in transactions carried out on the short-term market; ii. an increase of 17.2% in wind power generation caused by a wind volume above certification, enabling a lower deviation of R$ 18.9 million (-45.8% compared to 2Q24), despite the higher curtailment between periods (12.1% vs. 7.6% in 2Q24); iii. R$ 16.9 million increase in revenue from the availability of the electricity grid, explained mainly by the incorporation of the Mata de Santa Genebra S.A. (MSG) transmission company; and iv. Ebitda from discontinued operations, which was negative R$ 13.8 million in 2Q24, absent in 2Q25;(ii) a 98.0% increase (+R$ 8.4 million) in Elejor's EBITDA compared to 2Q24, due to higher energy sales for bilateral contracts and average energy balance prices 17.4% higher between the periods;(iii) DisCo' Ebitda, which increased by 0.6% (+R$ 3.1 million) compared to 2Q24, mainly due to the June 2024 tariff readjustment, with an average increase of 2.7% in the Distribution System Use Tariffs (TUSD), partially offset by the 2.6% drop in the billed grid market, a consequence mainly due to milder weather, which had a negative impact on consumption in the residential and commercial segments, and by the increase of R$ 126.3 million (+33.1%) in the cost of energy purchased for resale, due to the higher volume coming from the Distributed Micro and Mini Generation (MMGD) compensation system; and(iv) a 3.7% (-R$ 27.6 million) reduction in manageable costs (PMSO), mainly influenced by the dismissal of 1,436 employees, mostly through the Voluntary Dismissal Program (PDV) completed in 2024, partially offset by the pro rata provision, between October and December, of the 2024 Collective Bargaining Agreement, with a 4.09% salary adjustment (INPC accumulated over 12 months up to September 2024) and by a 9.7% increase in third-party services, mainly for maintenance of the electrical system at DisCo.This result was partially offset by the decrease of R$ 16.6 million (-47.5%) in TradeCo's Ebitda, basically due to the lower sales margin, of R$ 15.3 million, and the Ebitda from discontinued operations, of R$ 31.0 million, recorded at Copel (Holding) in 2Q24 and absent in 2Q25.The complete release is available at the Company’s website: ir.copel.com Conference Call: August 7th, 2025 – ThursdayEnglish: 09:00 a.m. – EDTBroadcast through InternetLive webcast at ir.copel.com

