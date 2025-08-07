Daylight Concepts Launches $150 Attic Fan Offer as Tampa Hits Record Heat

Solar Attic Fans Installed in Tampa

We see everything from warped shingles to trapped moisture causing leaks and mold. Proper attic ventilation is critical for the health of your roof in our climate. ” — Matt Lentz

TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, August 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Tampa is experiencing record heat this summer, putting unprecedented strain on roofs, HVAC systems, and monthly energy bills. Daylight Concepts, the region’s Solatube Premier Dealer and home ventilation expert, is stepping up with a limited-time $150 Solar Attic Fan offer to help homeowners get immediate relief and lasting protection during Florida’s hottest months.With the National Weather Service reporting Tampa’s hottest July on record, attic temperatures are soaring to 140°F and beyond. This level of heat can be disastrous for roof structures, insulation, and air conditioning. “Our customers are seeing shingles curl, underlayment degrade, and cooling systems running nonstop just to keep up,” said Beth Dulaney, General Manager of Daylight Concepts.When attic heat builds up, it warps shingles, accelerates roof aging, and puts extra wear on air conditioners. Super-heated attics can even lead to premature HVAC failure. Adding a solar attic fan can stop this cycle by exhausting trapped hot air before it causes lasting damage, and it can cut cooling costs by up to 30 percent. For a limited time, homeowners can save $150 on Daylight Concepts’ award-winning Solar-Powered Attic Fan to help exhaust dangerous, trapped heat.Daylight Concepts brings a unique advantage to every installation, with deep expertise in both roofing and ventilation through its partnership with The Roofing Company, a top-rated roofing contractor . “The heat alone is demanding on roofs, but combined with the heavy rains we get every summer, we see everything from warped shingles to trapped moisture causing leaks and mold. Proper attic ventilation is critical for the health of your roof in our climate.”Solatube’s solar-powered attic fans use the sun’s energy to drive out extreme heat and moisture, all without wiring or added utility costs. The RM 2400 model is Florida Building Code approved and designed for harsh climates, keeping attics and living spaces fresh, dry, and protected year-round.Tampa’s heat dome isn’t going anywhere. Don’t wait for the next record-breaking day. Take action now and protect your home. To claim your $150 discount on our solar attic fan, call Daylight Concepts or visit DaylightConcepts.com to schedule your free consultation. This offer ends August 31, 2025, or while supplies last.About Daylight Concepts:Daylight Concepts is Tampa’s Solatube Premier Dealer for daylighting and ventilation solutions, providing expert installation, reliable warranties, and a proven commitment to home performance. As part of The Roofing Company family, Daylight Concepts delivers trusted expertise in roof and attic ventilation , keeping local homes safe and structurally sound.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.