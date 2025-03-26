The Roof Guys Achieve Owens Corning™ Preferred Contractor Status

The Roof Guys, a family-owned roofing company serving Central Florida since 2001, announces its certification as an Owens Corning™ Preferred Contractor.

Being designated as an Owens Corning Preferred Contractor means our team installs high-performance roofing systems ... providing long-term value and protection to our customers.” — David Gavidia

OCALA, FL, UNITED STATES, March 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Roof Guys, a trusted, family-owned roofing company serving Central Florida since 2001, is proud to announce its certification as an Owens Corning™ Preferred Contractor. This exclusive status is awarded to select contractors who demonstrate exceptional workmanship, reliability, and customer satisfaction. Owens Corning™—a global leader in roofing and insulation—grants Preferred Contractor status only to companies that meet their high standards for professionalism and service.As an Owens Corning™ Preferred Contractor, The Roof Guys can now offer customers access to Owens Corning’s premier roofing products and warranty packages , including the System Protection Warranty, which provides:- Lifetime* material coverage- Full labor coverage in the event of manufacturer defects- Warranty transferability within the first 20 yearsAs Florida residents know, roofing systems face intense demands from heat, humidity, and frequent storms. The Owens Corning™ Preferred Contractor certification reflects The Roof Guys' dedication to craftsmanship, strict installation guidelines, and high-quality materials. “Florida homeowners face unique weather challenges, from high heat, to heavy rains, to hurricane-force winds,” said David Gavidia, General Manager of The Roof Guys. “Being designated as an Owens Corning Preferred Contractor means our team installs high-performance roofing systems designed to withstand Florida’s intense climate while providing long-term value and protection to our customers.”About The Roof GuysSince 2001, The Roof Guys have offered residential and commercial roofing services across Ocala, The Villages, Orlando, and surrounding Central Florida communities. As a family-owned business, The Roof Guys take pride in delivering expert workmanship, high-quality products, and personalized customer care. The company holds a Roofing license (CCC1330835) and Building license (CRC1330974), and maintains an A+ rating with the Better Business Bureau.

