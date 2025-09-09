The Roof Guys Earn FORTIFIED™ Roof Certification to Deliver Stronger, Safer Roofs to Central Florida Homeowners

The Roof Guys Earn FORTIFIED™ Roof Certification

The Roof Guys are officially FORTIFIED™ Certified to create roofing systems that hold up better in hurricanes and other damaging weather events.

The FORTIFIED certification enables us to build roofs that are engineered for the reality of hurricane season, so our customers can feel confident knowing their investment is ... designed to last.” — Josh Gavidia, General Manager of The Roof Guys

OCALA, FL, UNITED STATES, September 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Roof Guys, Central Florida’s trusted family-owned roofing company, is officially FORTIFIED™ Certified. Developed by the Insurance Institute for Business & Home Safety (IBHS), the FORTIFIED Roof standards are based on decades of research and full-scale storm testing to create roofing systems that hold up better in hurricanes and other damaging weather events.Unlike standard roofing practices that only meet basic code, FORTIFIED roofs are built to go beyond. Designed through years of research and testing, a FORTIFIED roof is proven to stand stronger in extreme weather and protect families from the costly damage that often follows hurricanes. By focusing on the areas where roofs are most vulnerable, these installation tactics reduce storm damage, lower repair costs, and help families recover faster after severe weather.“In Florida, a strong roof is critical for storm defense and damage prevention,” said Josh Gavidia, General Manager of The Roof Guys. “The FORTIFIED certification enables us to build roofs that are engineered for the reality of hurricane season, so our customers can feel confident knowing their investment is backed by science and designed to last.”For homeowners, the benefits extend beyond safety. Studies have shown that FORTIFIED homes suffer less damage, and cost less to repair, after major storms. In many cases, insurance providers offer discounts for FORTIFIED-certified roofs, so the designation can also increase resale value, since buyers know the home’s roofing system carries a recognized standard of resilience.With thousands of asphalt shingle roof installations under their belt since 2001, The Roof Guys have built their reputation on quality, integrity, and customer care. Adding FORTIFIED Certification reflects their ongoing commitment to providing Central Florida families with roofing solutions that deliver curb appeal and lasting peace of mind.About The Roof GuysThe Roof Guys are a family-owned, locally operated asphalt shingle roofing contractor serving Central Florida since 2001. Licensed and insured, with factory-trained technicians and flexible financing options, the company holds an A+ rating with the Better Business Bureau and top rankings on Home Advisor and Angi. The Roof Guys maintain both a Florida Roofing License (CCC1330835) and a Building License (CRC1330974), and now proudly carry the FORTIFIED Certification. With a mission to be recognized as the best roofer Ocala homeowners can trust, they continue delivering roofing solutions built to last in Ocala, The Villages, and across Central Florida.To learn more about FORTIFIED roofing options, visit https://www.theroofguys.com

