VA re-builds trust with Marine Corps Veteran 

One Veteran recently shared his story of how he avoided VA for years — until he faced a health scare and found his way back.

Marine Corps Veteran Andrew Appleton shares that he came back to VA after experiencing excruciating leg pain. He made an appointment with a VA doctor, who suspected blood clots and sent him immediately for an ultrasound at a VA hospital. Appleton received emergency care that eased the pain and may have saved his life.

He now stays on top of his care — from follow-up appointments to prescriptions — using VA’s Health and Benefits mobile app, and he strongly encourages his fellow Veterans to download the app.

Listen to Marine Corps Veteran Andrew Appleton’s personal story in his own words.

Make sure you’re always connected to your VA health care and benefits anywhere and anytime: download the VA Health and Benefits mobile app.