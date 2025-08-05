Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,316 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 411,705 in the last 365 days.

VA re-builds trust with Marine Corps Veteran 

One Veteran recently shared his story of how he avoided VA for years — until he faced a health scare and found his way back. 

Marine Corps Veteran Andrew Appleton shares that he came back to VA after experiencing excruciating leg pain. He made an appointment with a VA doctor, who suspected blood clots and sent him immediately for an ultrasound at a VA hospital. Appleton received emergency care that eased the pain and may have saved his life. 

He now stays on top of his care — from follow-up appointments to prescriptions — using VA’s Health and Benefits mobile app, and he strongly encourages his fellow Veterans to download the app. 

Listen to Marine Corps Veteran Andrew Appleton’s personal story in his own words.

Make sure you’re always connected to your VA health care and benefits anywhere and anytime: download the VA Health and Benefits mobile app

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

VA re-builds trust with Marine Corps Veteran 

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on July 21, 2025.

We use cookies to enhance your experience. Learn more