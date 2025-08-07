RailPros Hires Walter Bleser as Vice President, Strategic Consulting

Walter F. Bleser II

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, August 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Irving, TX-based RailPros announced today that it has hired Walter F. Bleser, II, PE as Vice President, Strategic Consulting Services.“Walter brings expertise in enterprise value and navigating complex projects. He joins our team at a pivotal moment for our industry,” said Kendall "Ken" Koff, chief executive officer for RailPros. “He will work alongside our existing team to strengthen client relationships and identify new opportunities to provide strategic help to both RailPros and the railroad industry.”At RailPros, Bleser will help grow our Strategic Consulting business by leveraging his over two decades of experience in railway engineering, consulting, and strategy. He will work cross-functionally to deliver tailored, high-impact solutions across North America.“I’m excited to join RailPros, a firm with a strong commitment to excellence in the railway sector, where as their tagline says, rail is not part of the business, it is the business,” said Bleser, vice president, Strategic Consulting for RailPros. “Together with our clients and stakeholders, we’ll build forward-thinking strategies that drive meaningful results in today’s rapidly evolving transportation environment.”He holds a master’s in civil engineering (structural engineering) from the University of Kansas, and a Bachelor of Science degree in civil/structural engineering from Kansas State University. Bleser is also a licensed professional engineer.RailPros works with all the Class 1 railroads, commuter and transit agencies, short line railroads, contractors, utilities, departments of transportation, and industrial users of rail across North America. Bleser will work closely with RailPros’ executive leadership and key stakeholders in the industry to deliver strategic solutions that support growth, efficiency, and sustainable value creation for clients.About RailProsRailPros is headquartered in Irving, Texas, with offices and personnel across North America. The company, which was founded in 2000, is exclusively focused on providing services to freight, passenger and transit rail carriers across North America and internationally. RailPros employs rail and transit engineers, construction managers, real estate and right of way service experts, inspectors, design engineers, and field support staff, enabling us to service the full spectrum of the industry’s management, engineering construction management, planning, and design needs. In addition, RailPros has a combined training and media production team, producing technical and safety training for rail carriers and rail-related industrial clients. We have a unique understanding of the industry’s rail and transit needs, and our expertise helps our clients complete work safely, efficiently, and with minimal disruption to existing rail service.

