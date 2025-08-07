VISUAL STUDIO MAGAZINE LAUNCHES ONLINE COMMUNITY FOR DEVELOPERS

Today, Visual Studio Magazine is proud to announce the official launch of its new VSM Community, a free online forum designed for developers.

WOODLAND HILLS, CA, UNITED STATES, August 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Today, Visual Studio Magazine (VSM), a digital publication dedicated to covering the latest developments, tools, trends and tips in the .NET ecosystem and a division of Converge360 , is proud to announce the official launch of its new VSM Community , a free online forum designed for developers.The VSM Community will offer developers a place to connect, collaborate and stay ahead of the curve in a rapidly evolving industry. Members will be able to share experiences, troubleshoot coding challenges, exchange best practices and explore the latest .NET tools and frameworks. In addition, participants will gain unique access to VSM’s editorial team for insights, feedback and guidance.“As a long-trusted resource for developers, Visual Studio Magazine is extending its commitment to the community with this new forum—a dedicated space where developers can network, share their knowledge and solve real-world challenges together,” said Gladys Rama, Editorial Director of VSM.Open to all skill levels, from junior developers to senior architects, the VSM Community will feature discussions about the entire .NET ecosystem, including .NET MAUI, C#, Blazor, Azure, GitHub Copilot, VS Code and emerging trends such as AI-assisted "vibe coding."To join the forum, visit https://community.visualstudiomagazine.com/ ###About Visual Studio MagazineVisual Studio Magazine is focused on providing developers with news and changes to the .NET-centric development space and timely and practical real-world solutions to problems that have a direct impact on their company’s bottom line.About Converge360For more than two decades, our readers have trusted our B2B industry insights and expert editorial voice in the areas of education, enterprise IT and development, safety, security and the channel. We bring our clients top-quality programs tailored to meet the nuanced needs of their businesses and connect them with the high-level, experienced professionals they want to reach.

