Bonmente Expands Footprint to Florida, Bringing Innovative Mental Health Services to the Sunshine State

Bonmente is a physician-owned company providing comprehensive psychiatry and mental health care services throughout Florida. Mottsin Thomas, a board-certified psychiatrist, started Bonmente in 2020 with a goal of providing excellent mental health care in the most convenient way possible.

Bonmente's convenient, compassionate virtual psychiatric care services will help bridge the state’s critical mental health access gap

Florida is not only one of the fastest-growing states — it’s also one where access to timely, high-quality mental health care remains alarmingly scarce.” — Mottsin Thomas, MD

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, August 27, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bonmente, a leading provider of technology-enabled mental health care, proudly announces its expansion into the state of Florida. With a mission to modernize and destigmatize psychiatric care through personalized, evidence-based treatment, Bonmente is bringing its unique model to one of the most underserved yet rapidly growing mental health markets in the United States.

“Florida is not only one of the fastest-growing states — it’s also one where access to timely, high-quality mental health care remains alarmingly scarce,” said Dr. Mottsin Thomas, founder and CEO of Bonmente. “Our expansion into Florida is not just a growth milestone for Bonmente — it’s a promise to meet patients where they are, both geographically and emotionally.”

Addressing a Pressing Need

According to Mental Health America’s 2024 rankings, Florida ranks 46th in the nation for access to mental health care, with nearly 64% of adults with a mental illness receiving no treatment. Meanwhile, the demand is rapidly increasing. The Florida Behavioral Health Association reports a 36% surge in psychiatric referrals statewide since 2021.

In Miami-Dade County alone, the population grew by over 10% in the last five years, yet the number of practicing psychiatrists per capita has remained stagnant. This mismatch has led to long wait times, care gaps, and increased emergency room visits for preventable mental health crises.

“We saw a significant opportunity to offer something different in Florida,” said Laura Murdock, managing director at Bonmente. “Our telepsychiatry platform is designed to eliminate traditional barriers — waitlists, stigma, geography — and deliver care that’s convenient but still human-centered.”

What Sets Bonmente Apart

Bonmente’s approach combines board-certified psychiatric providers, evidence-based treatments, and HIPAA-compliant digital care to create a streamlined, responsive experience for patients. Services include medication management, diagnostic evaluations, therapy, and care coordination, all offered via secure video visits.

Key highlights of Bonmente’s model include:

- Same-week appointments for new patients

- Integrated technology for screening, progress tracking, and prescriptions

- Culturally competent care tailored to Florida’s diverse populations

“At Bonmente, we believe everyone deserves access to mental health care that is not only effective, but also empathetic,” said Murdock, noting that many of Bonmente’s providers are multi-lingual and represent many diverse backgrounds. “Our team is trained to serve a wide array of communities, including Florida’s Spanish-speaking and LGBTQ+ populations.”

Creating Local Impact

Bonmente has opened its first Florida-based hub in Miami, with plans to grow its clinical and administrative support staff across the state by the end of Q4 2025. The company is also exploring partnerships with local primary care providers, colleges, and community mental health centers to build a robust referral network.

“Expanding to Florida means more than just offering virtual care — we want to be part of the local health ecosystem,” said Dr, Thomas. “That includes collaborating with providers on the ground to ensure continuity, quality, and equity in care delivery.”

A Vision for the Future

Founded in California, Bonmente has grown exponentially since its inception and was recently recognized as one the country's fastest growing company's by Inc. Magazine. It currently provides more than 35,000 psychiatric encounters per year across three states, and with its entry into Florida, the company anticipates reaching an additional 6,000 patients in its first year of operations in the state.

“This is just the beginning,” added Murdock. “We’re committed to closing the mental health treatment gap nationwide, and Florida is a major step forward in achieving that vision.”

About Bonmente

Bonmente is a tech-enabled mental health provider delivering personalized psychiatric care through virtual and in-person services. With a focus on compassionate, data-driven treatment, Bonmente offers timely access to board-certified clinicians across a growing network of states. Its mission is to transform the experience of mental health care — making it easier, more convenient, and more effective for all.

