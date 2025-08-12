Bonmente Named to 2025 Inc. 5000 List of America’s Fastest-Growing Private Companies

Mottsin Thomas, a board-certified psychiatrist, started Bonmente in 2020 with a goal of providing excellent mental health care in the most convenient way possible. Bonmente is a physician-owned company providing comprehensive psychiatry and mental health care services throughout California, Arizona, and Florida.

California-based telepsychiatry company has seen more than 800% growth since launch in 2020

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, August 12, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bonmente, a leader in evidence-based psychiatric care and mental health innovation, is honored to announce its inclusion in the 2025 Inc. 5000, ranking No. 594 among the fastest-growing private companies in the United States. This national recognition places Bonmente in the top 12% of honorees, highlighting its remarkable growth trajectory, innovation, and dedication to expanding access to quality mental health care.

Bonmente earned its place on Inc. Magazine’s definitive ranking of the fastest-growing private companies in the United States with an impressive four-year revenue growth of 816%, reflecting the company’s rapid expansion and unwavering commitment to redefining psychiatric care through accessibility, technology, and clinical excellence.

“This milestone validates what our team has worked so hard to build — a modern, inclusive, and data-driven approach to psychiatry that meets people where they are,” said Dr. Mottsin Thomas, CEO and Founder of Bonmente. “Mental health is health, and we’re proud to be part of the solution to one of the most urgent public health needs of our time.”

The company’s rapid expansion is fueled by its innovative hybrid care model, integrating compassionate psychiatric services with technology that enables remote monitoring, personalized treatment pathways, and strong patient engagement.

A Model for Scalable, Compassionate Mental Health Care

Founded in 2020, Bonmente has grown from a local practice to a multi-state enterprise serving thousands of patients annually. The company currently operates in California, Arizona, and Florida, with efforts underway to bring services to Washington, Nevada, and Colorado this year. Bonmente delivers more than 35,000 psychiatric encounters per year and maintains a 98% patient satisfaction rate, based on internal outcome tracking and surveys.

At the core of Bonmente’s success is a technology-forward care model that seamlessly integrates telepsychiatry, digital assessment tools, and personalized medication management. Bonmente’s proprietary platform supports both patients and providers, enabling continuous symptom tracking, proactive care adjustments, and evidence-based clinical decisions.

But Bonmente isn’t just a telehealth success story. It’s a clinical movement. The company is investing in culturally competent care, provider well-being, and partnerships with health systems and insurers to expand its reach to underserved communities. Its team includes psychiatrists, nurse practitioners, and behavioral health experts who share a common vision: that everyone deserves timely, compassionate, and effective mental health support.

“We’ve designed Bonmente to be the psychiatric practice we always wanted to work in — and the one we’d want for our families,” said Laura Murdock, Managing Director. “Our growth is proof that when you lead with purpose and back it with operational rigor, you can create real and lasting impact.”

“Being named to the Inc. 5000 isn’t just a recognition of growth — it’s a signal that ethical, patient-first innovation can succeed at scale,” added Dr. Thomas. “We’re just getting started.”

About the Inc. 5000

The Inc. 5000 list is the most prestigious ranking of the fastest-growing private companies in the U.S. Companies are ranked according to percentage revenue growth over a three-year period, demonstrating the agility and resilience of American entrepreneurship. Bonmente’s growth places it firmly in the top tier of the 2025 cohort.

About Bonmente

Bonmente is a mental health care organization dedicated to delivering high-quality psychiatric services through a modern hybrid model of in-person and virtual care. Combining expert psychiatric providers with digital tools and real-time data, Bonmente offers a modern, outcomes-focused approach to treating depression, anxiety, OCD, PTSD, bipolar disorder, and other conditions.

Founded on the principles of accessibility, empathy, and innovation, Bonmente offers a full spectrum of services, including psychiatric evaluations, medication management, and digital mental health support tools. With a growing clinical team, strategic health system partnerships, and a technology platform built for scale, Bonmente is transforming how mental health care is accessed, delivered, and experienced.

