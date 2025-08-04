Bonmente Expands to Arizona, Advancing Access to Mental Health Care Through Telepsychiatry

Bonmente is a physician-owned company providing comprehensive psychiatry and mental health care services throughout Arizona.

With long wait times and provider shortages impacting the state, Bonmente's care delivery model aims to get patients help when and where they need it.

We’ve built a collaborative, outcome-focused approach that gives Arizona residents real tools for better mental health—wherever they are.” — Laura Murdock

PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, August 4, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bonmente, a leading innovator in telepsychiatry and virtual mental health services, is excited to announce its expansion into Arizona. This milestone marks another step forward in Bonmente’s commitment to making high-quality psychiatric care accessible and convenient for individuals and communities across the United States.

Bonmente’s expansion into the Grand Canyon State brings its full suite of virtual psychiatric services—including evaluations, medication management, and therapy—to adults throughout Arizona. The company’s clinically robust, technology-enabled model is designed to address mental health needs efficiently and empathetically, particularly in areas where access to care has traditionally been limited.

“Arizona’s communities are facing significant mental health challenges, exacerbated by long wait times and provider shortages,” said Dr. Mottsin Thomas, CEO and founder of Bonmente. “By expanding our footprint here, we aim to reduce barriers to care and deliver effective treatment directly to people’s homes—urban or rural.”

Arizona’s Mental Health Landscape: The Urgency of Innovation

- According to Mental Health America, Arizona ranks 41st in the U.S. for overall access to mental health care.

- Nearly 1.3 million adults in Arizona—roughly 20% of the population—report living with a mental illness.

- Over 65% of counties in Arizona are designated Mental Health Professional Shortage Areas (HPSAs).

- Suicide is the 8th leading cause of death in the state, with disproportionately high rates among veterans, Indigenous populations, and adolescents.

With significant disparities in mental health resources—particularly in rural and tribal regions—Bonmente’s telepsychiatry platform offers timely, private, and patient-centered care. Services are fully HIPAA-compliant, and patients can access appointments from the comfort of their home via phone, tablet, or computer.

Technology-Driven, Clinician-Led Care

Bonmente’s team of board-certified psychiatrists, physician assistants, psychiatric nurse practitioners, and licensed therapists uses a secure, easy-to-use platform that integrates seamlessly with patients’ routines. Each care plan is tailored based on clinical need, and patients are matched with providers who align with their goals and preferences.

“Our model isn’t just about convenience—it’s about quality,” said Laura Murdock, Managing Director at Bonmente. “We’ve built a collaborative, outcome-focused approach that gives Arizona residents real tools for better mental health—wherever they are.”

About Bonmente

Bonmente is a physician-founded, telepsychiatry-first mental health provider offering accessible, affordable care to adults across multiple U.S. states. Rooted in clinical excellence and powered by technology, Bonmente is redefining how psychiatric services are delivered by prioritizing outcomes, empathy, and patient choice.

To learn more or to schedule an appointment, visit www.bonmente.com. For providers interested in joining Bonmente’s growing network, visit www.bonmente.com/providers.

