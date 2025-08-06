VSP BCI A-Troop East/Aggravated Sexual Assault with a Child
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 25A4005557
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Det SGT Lyle Decker
STATION: A-Troop East, Bureau of Criminal Investigations
CONTACT#: (802) 748-3111
DATE/TIME: 2004-2007
INCIDENT LOCATION: Ryegate, VT
VIOLATION: Aggravated Sexual Assault with a Child
ACCUSED: Jeremy Bogie
AGE: 48
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Ryegate, VT
VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of
sexual assault or domestic violence.)
AGE:
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
In June 2025 the Vermont State Police began an investigation into Jeremy Bogie for sexual assault of a minor that occurred between the years of 2004 and 2007. The investigation revealed that Bogie sexually assaulted a female from when the female was age 10 to12 years old that he knew, several times during these years. Based on the information learned, the Vermont State Police arrested Bogie on 8/6/25 on a charge of aggravated sexual assault with a child. Bogie was lodged at the Northeast Correctional Facility on a hold without bail. He is scheduled to be arraigned at 1300 hours on Thursday, Aug. 7, 2025, in the Criminal Division of Vermont Superior Court in St. Johnsbury.
No additional information is available at this time. Further details are contained in the affidavit of probable cause, which will be made public following the suspect’s arraignment.
Anyone with any information reference this or other similar events, please contact Det SGT Lyle Decker:
• St. Johnsbury Barracks at 802-748-3111.
• Text the keyword VTIPS to 274637 (CRIMES).
• Call 844-84-VTIPS.
• Visit https://vtips.us.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 8/7/25
COURT: Caledonia County
LODGED - LOCATION: Northeast Correctional Facility.
BAIL: hold without bail
Detective Sgt Lyle Decker
Bureau of Criminal Investigations
Troop A East
VSP-St. Johnsbury Barracks
