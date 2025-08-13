Correction -Williston Barracks / Fatal Crash

Correction :This crash occurred on Interstate 89 southbound in Milton. The town was listed incorrectly in the narrative section in an earlier version of this release and has been updated below.

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

CASE#: 25A1006050

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Brennan McGowan

STATION: Williston Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-878-7111

DATE/TIME: 08/11/25 at approximately 1910 hours

STREET: I 89S

TOWN: Milton, VT

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Mile Marker 99

WEATHER: Clear

ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Thomas Rehrig

AGE: 58

SEAT BELT: No

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Schuylkill Haven, PA

VEHICLE YEAR: 2021

VEHICLE MAKE: Ram

VEHICLE MODEL: 3500

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Totaled

INJURIES: Fatal

HOSPITAL: N/A

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

On August 11, 2025, at approximately 1910 hours, the Vermont State Police responded to a single vehicle collision on I-89 S in the Town of Milton. Vehicle 1 was identified as a 2023 GMC 3500, operated by Thomas Rehrig, of Schuylkill Haven, PA. Vehicle 1 was traveling south on I-89 S, when it departed the traveled portion of the roadway and entered the median. Vehicle 1 then struck multiple trees in the median and came to a final point of uncontrolled rest.

Operator 1 was unrestrained and was ejected from Vehicle 1 during the collision. Milton Fire Department, and Milton Rescue Squad responded to the scene to render aid. Operator 1 succumbed to his injuries prior to the arrival of first responders. This incident remains under investigation. Anyone who has information or may have witnessed the crash is asked to contract Trooper McGowan of the Williston Barracks.

Trooper Brennan McGowan

Williston Barracks

(802) 878-7111

3294 St George Rd

Williston, VT 05495