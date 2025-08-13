Correction -Williston Barracks / Fatal Crash
Correction :This crash occurred on Interstate 89 southbound in Milton. The town was listed incorrectly in the narrative section in an earlier version of this release and has been updated below.
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH
CASE#: 25A1006050
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Brennan McGowan
STATION: Williston Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-878-7111
DATE/TIME: 08/11/25 at approximately 1910 hours
STREET: I 89S
TOWN: Milton, VT
LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Mile Marker 99
WEATHER: Clear
ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: Thomas Rehrig
AGE: 58
SEAT BELT: No
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Schuylkill Haven, PA
VEHICLE YEAR: 2021
VEHICLE MAKE: Ram
VEHICLE MODEL: 3500
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Totaled
INJURIES: Fatal
HOSPITAL: N/A
SUMMARY OF CRASH:
On August 11, 2025, at approximately 1910 hours, the Vermont State Police responded to a single vehicle collision on I-89 S in the Town of Milton. Vehicle 1 was identified as a 2023 GMC 3500, operated by Thomas Rehrig, of Schuylkill Haven, PA. Vehicle 1 was traveling south on I-89 S, when it departed the traveled portion of the roadway and entered the median. Vehicle 1 then struck multiple trees in the median and came to a final point of uncontrolled rest.
Operator 1 was unrestrained and was ejected from Vehicle 1 during the collision. Milton Fire Department, and Milton Rescue Squad responded to the scene to render aid. Operator 1 succumbed to his injuries prior to the arrival of first responders. This incident remains under investigation. Anyone who has information or may have witnessed the crash is asked to contract Trooper McGowan of the Williston Barracks.
Trooper Brennan McGowan
Williston Barracks
(802) 878-7111
3294 St George Rd
Williston, VT 05495
