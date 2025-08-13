Shaftsbury Barracks / Missing juvenile

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

CASE#: 25B3002980

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Sgt. Christopher Lora

STATION: VSP Shaftsbury Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-442-5421

LOCATION: Bennington County, VT

DATE/TIME: August 2025

MISSING JUVENILE: Rian Donahue

AGE: 17

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Pownal, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

The Vermont State Police is investigating a missing-persons case involving a runaway juvenile from Bennington County. Rian Donahue, 17, of Pownal left the home where he was staying in Pownal at about 11 a.m. Aug. 2 and was last in contact with adults at that home later that night. He was reported missing the following day. VSP’s investigation to date has not located Rian, and troopers are now asking for the public’s help.

Rian is 5 feet 11 inches tall, weighs about 150 pounds, and has black medium-length hair and brown eyes. A photo is attached to this release. Rian was initially believed to be staying with a friend in Bennington. He also has ties to Rutland City.

The disappearance is not believed to be suspicious, but there are concerns for his welfare as he is a juvenile. The state police reminds the public that anyone who harbors or aids a runaway could be charged with a crime.

Anyone with information on Rian’s whereabouts or who has been in touch with him is asked to contact VSP’s Shaftsbury Barracks at 802-442-5421 or leave an anonymous tip online at https://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.

