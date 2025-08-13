Roadway Closure Bovat Rd, Georgia

State of Vermont

Department of Public Safety

Vermont State Police

St. Albans Barracks

News Release – Highway / Traffic Notification

Bovat Rd, Georgia is closed in the area of house 661 due to a crash.

This incident is expected to last for the next few hours. Specific details are not yet available, and updates will be provided as appropriate.

Motorists should expect delays in the area or seek alternate routes. Please drive carefully.