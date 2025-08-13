Roadway Closure Bovat Rd, Georgia
State of Vermont
Department of Public Safety
Vermont State Police
St. Albans Barracks
News Release – Highway / Traffic Notification
Bovat Rd, Georgia is closed in the area of house 661 due to a crash.
This incident is expected to last for the next few hours. Specific details are not yet available, and updates will be provided as appropriate.
Motorists should expect delays in the area or seek alternate routes. Please drive carefully.
Benjamin Dubuque
Emergency Communications Dispatcher II
Williston PSAP
3294 Saint George Rd
Williston, VT 05495
O: 802.878.7111 / F: 802.878.3173
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.