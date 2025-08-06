Former Prosecutor Brings Insider Perspective to Criminal Defense Practice in Orange County

My mission is to ensure every client receives the same vigorous defense I once sought as a prosecutor; thorough, strategic, and focused on protecting their rights.” — Gonzalo Duran

SAN JUAN CAPISTRANO, CA, UNITED STATES, August 6, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Criminal defense attorney Gonzalo Duran, a former Deputy District Attorney with the Sacramento County District Attorney's Office, brings unique prosecutorial insights to his criminal defense and DUI practice serving Orange County residents. His background on both sides of criminal cases provides clients with strategic advantages typically unavailable in traditional defense representation.

"Having worked on both sides of criminal cases, I understand exactly how prosecutors build their strategies and evaluate evidence." said Duran, who earned his law degree from McGeorge School of Law in 2021. "This perspective allows me to anticipate the state's approach and identify weaknesses others might miss."

The Law Office of Gonzalo Duran focuses on DUI defense and criminal cases throughout Orange County, including Mission Viejo, San Clemente, Santa Ana, and Irvine. Recognizing the diverse communities of Orange County, Duran serves both English and Spanish-speaking clients, with his website fully available in Spanish to ensure accessibility.

Orange County maintains a reputation for aggressive DUI enforcement, with evolving laws and testing procedures requiring specialized defense knowledge. The county's strict approach to criminal cases underscores the need for both the latest legal developments and local court procedures. Duran emphasizes the critical 10-day window following arrest to request a DMV hearing; a deadline many defendants miss, resulting in automatic license suspension.

"Criminal charges affect entire families and futures." Duran noted. "My mission is to ensure every client receives the same vigorous defense I once sought as a prosecutor; thorough, strategic, and focused on protecting their rights."

Duran's unique advantage extends beyond courtroom strategy. This knowledge proves especially valuable in DUI cases, where technical issues with breathalyzer calibration, blood draw procedures, and field sobriety testing can determine case outcomes.

The practice accepts cases involving DUI/DWI charges, domestic violence allegations, drug possession, violent crimes, and general criminal defense matters. Free consultations are available for those facing charges.

"Every criminal case involves real people facing serious consequences." said Duran. "My commitment is to provide the thorough, strategic representation that makes a meaningful difference in the outcome."

