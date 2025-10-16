Minnesota Attorney’s Discovery Triggers Statewide Shutdown of DWI Breath Testing Program

The same faulty control had been used for a full year, invalidating 73 tests on that instrument.” — Charles Ramsay

MINNEAPOLIS, MN, UNITED STATES, October 16, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A Minnesota defense attorney's case review has led to a statewide suspension of Minnesota's DWI breath testing program and may affect hundreds of convicted drivers. Chuck Ramsay's discovery of a faulty control in two routine cases sparked an investigation that revealed systemic issues across nine counties and prompted the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension to suspend all breath testing instruments statewide.

While reviewing two DWI cases in Aitkin County, Minnesota, defense attorney Chuck Ramsay noticed that the control, a key scientific safeguard used to verify the accuracy of breath test instruments, was incorrect. After he contacted the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA), a forensic scientist confirmed the control was invalid and could not be supported in court.

The same faulty control had been used for a full year, invalidating 73 tests on that instrument. The prosecutor subsequently dismissed Ramsay's client's case. The Attorney General later asked a judge to overturn the separate license revocation.

The issue then spread beyond Aitkin County. The BCA disclosed that two other counties had installed the same faulty controls, and one county sheriff announced all affected tests would be dismissed. As the investigation continued, the scope expanded to nine counties, revealing a systemic problem affecting hundreds of tests conducted over multiple months.

On October 10, 2025, the BCA issued a press release confirming a temporary statewide suspension of Minnesota's breath testing program to verify that all 240 instruments had proper controls installed and to implement new safeguards. The BCA has not announced a timeline for when testing will resume.

Ramsay expects every breath test with a faulty control to be challenged. This may mean hundreds of cases need to be reopened and convictions reviewed. This could also include the corresponding license revocations arising out of the same incident.

