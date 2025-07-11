America's Top Beneficiary Lawyer Says Epidemic of Denied Life Insurance Claims Highlights Need for Specialized Expertise

A grieving beneficiary trying to collect a life insurance claim is no match for a life insurance company looking for any way to avoid paying.” — Christopher DiGeorge

BOULDER, CO, UNITED STATES, July 11, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- It is estimated that as much as two-thirds of all life insurance claims are never paid to the intended beneficiaries. Life insurers make money by collecting policy premiums, but oftentimes they will look for any reason to avoid their contractual obligation to pay the policy when the insured dies. Many completely valid death claims are wrongfully denied. In many cases, these denials are discriminatory or are made in bad faith.

The DiGeorge Life Insurance Law Firm has seen a significant increase in clients seeking specialized legal expertise to appeal denied life and accidental death claims, including many who previously worked with other attorneys without success.

"We're seeing more clients who tried to handle their claims alone or with attorneys who lacked specific life insurance claim experience," said Christopher DiGeorge, Managing Partner of DiGeorge Life Insurance Law Firm. “A grieving beneficiary trying to collect a life insurance claim is no match for a life insurance company looking for any way to avoid paying,” said DiGeorge.

“Beneficiaries mistakenly think that the insurance company is going to help them in their time of need. Next thing they know, six months goes by and then their claim gets denied. At that point, probably 90% of denied beneficiaries just give up and walk away,” said DiGeorge.

Bad faith denials are on the rise. A bad faith denial can be defined as a willful disregard for the facts. With reputable insurance companies, once contractual liability is established, the insurance company reverses its denial and pays the claim. On the other hand, there are many truly unscrupulous insurance companies that won’t pay unless a lawsuit is filed.

“We are always prepared to file suit when necessary. If an insurance company plays games with us, we’ll make an example of them,” said DiGeorge.

In most cases, DiGeorge Life Insurance Law Firm accepts clients without any retainer or up front payment, allowing all beneficiaries, regardless of income, to pursue wrongfully denied claims with no financial risk. DiGeorge Life Insurance Law Firm proudly proclaims: “You don’t pay us; we pay you!”.

