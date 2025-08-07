APG Launches Innovative Mono Airless Bottle, Combining Simplicity and Sustainability

Mono Airless Bottle, Combining Simplicity and Sustainability Combining Simplicity and Sustainability on Mono Airless Bottle

AZUSA, CA, UNITED STATES, August 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The latest innovation from APackaging Group (APG), the Mono Airless Pump Bottle , delivers a modern solution to a growing challenge in the beauty industry: how to protect product integrity while meeting the demand for sustainable packaging.The mono-material bottle, constructed entirely from polypropylene (PP), is fully recyclable without requiring the separation of components. This streamlined approach aligns with principles of circular design and addresses one of the most common barriers to recycling in cosmetic packaging—multi-material construction.“From formulation to finish, brands are rethinking how their products impact the environment,” said Hannah Palese, Director of Communication at APG. “Packaging should be part of that conversation. The Mono Airless Bottle reflects a more intentional way to design: efficient, recyclable, and adaptable.”Available in 15ml, 30ml, and 50ml sizes, the bottle is ideal for skincare, hygiene, and beauty treatments. With a dosage of 0.12cc and airless pump functionality, the bottle not only improves product preservation but also elevates usability for consumers by delivering consistent performance over time.Customization is a key strength of the offering. Brands can tailor the design with any Pantone color and decorate it using a wide range of techniques, including hot-stamping, spray finishes, UV metallization, embossing, and more. This flexibility makes the Mono Airless Bottle suitable for both luxury and mass-market positioning.“Consumers expect performance, but they also expect transparency and responsibility from the brands they support,” said Ryan Huang, Director of Marketing at APG. “With the Mono Airless Bottle, we’ve taken a familiar format and improved its environmental profile without sacrificing its premium feel.”Since its founding in 2019 by CEO Helga Arminak, APG has built a strong reputation as a packaging partner for some of the world’s leading personal care and beauty brands, including Estée Lauder, Sephora, P&G, Unilever, Colgate, Johnson & Johnson, Lush, Walgreens, and Victoria’s Secret. With an annual production capacity of over 600 million pieces and a low MOQ of 10,000 units, the company is equipped to support both global rollouts and emerging brand launches.As a women-owned business committed to sustainability, APG holds a Platinum EcoVadis rating, ranking it among the top 1% of companies globally for environmental and social performance. The company is also RecyClass recognized, further validating its commitment to recyclable, responsible packaging systems.To learn more about the Mono Airless Pump Bottle and APG’s full portfolio of sustainable packaging solutions , visit https://apackaginggroup.com or contact sales@apackaginggroup.com.

