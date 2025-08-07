Camelot Secure CEO Stan Oliver Named to The Daily Record’s 2025 Influential Marylanders List in Technology

Stan Oliver Named to The Daily Record’s 2025 Influential Marylanders

COLUMBIA, MD, UNITED STATES, August 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Stanford “Stan” Oliver, CEO of Camelot Secure, a revolutionary cybersecurity company, has been named a 2025 Influential Marylander by The Daily Record in the Technology category. The prestigious award recognizes leaders who have made significant contributions to their industry and the greater Maryland community."Throughout my life and career, I’ve believed that true leadership is about inspiring change, fostering innovation, and driving impact for the greater good,” Oliver said. “I’m deeply honored by this recognition, and I accept it on behalf of the many dedicated individuals I’ve worked alongside—those who embody these same values every day. I’m grateful to The Daily Record for shining a light on the people and principles that make Maryland stronger."Now in its 19th year, the Influential Marylanders awards honor individuals selected by The Daily Record’s editors for their excellence and leadership in fields including civic leadership, education, finance, general business, health care, law, philanthropy, real estate, and technology.“The 2025 Influential Marylanders are, quite simply, inspirational,” said Suzanne Fischer-Huettner, managing director of The Daily Record. “Their hard work and dedication to their fields have changed the landscape of Maryland through their extraordinary efforts. They make a difference in communities throughout the state every day. The Daily Record congratulates this year’s honorees.”Stan Oliver’s recognition reflects a career spanning over four decades in national security, aerospace, and cybersecurity. As the founder and CEO of Camelot Secure, as well as DigiFlight Inc. and Phoenix LLC, Oliver has helped shape the future of cyber defense and space operations. A former Army Blackhawk pilot and decorated aviator, Oliver’s leadership is rooted in discipline, innovation, and an unrelenting commitment to national resilience.Under his guidance, Camelot Secure has become a cybersecurity pioneer, proactively defending against advanced threats using military-grade intelligence and persistent automated threat hunting technology. In 2024, Oliver received the Security Innovator Award, Cybersecurity Excellence CEO of the Year Award, and was instrumental in Camelot Secure receiving numerous accolades, including the Cybersecurity Association of Maryland’s Diversity Trailblazer of the Year Award and the CyberSecurity Breakthrough Awards for its Advanced Persistent Threat (APT) Hunt service.Oliver’s influence extends beyond business. His efforts to establish youth-based technology centers in underserved communities illustrate his deep commitment to mentorship, education, and bridging the digital divide. His work in promoting diversity and inclusion has helped build resilient, high-performing teams within his organizations.The 2025 Influential Marylanders will be honored at an awards celebration on September 18th at The Grand Lodge in Cockeysville, Maryland.About Camelot SecureCamelot Secure is a leading cybersecurity company taking a revolutionary approach to digital defense. Unlike traditional reactive models, Camelot Secure operates from a threat perspective—proactively identifying and mitigating risks before they escalate. The firm brings together experts from the military, intelligence community, and private sector to offer cutting-edge solutions like persistent APT hunt tools and attack surface monitoring. Learn more at camelotsecure.com.About Influential MarylandersEstablished in 2006 by The Daily Record, the Influential Marylanders awards recognize individuals who have made a significant impact in their field and continue to lead and innovate in the state of Maryland. Those named to the list three times are inducted into the Circle of Influence.###Source: BridgeView Marketing Cybersecurity PR Services

