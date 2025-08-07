APG Expands Sustainable Line with Fully Recyclable Mono Airless Pump Bottle

Fully Recyclable Mono Airless Pump Bottle

AZUSA, CA, UNITED STATES, August 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In an industry that increasingly values sustainability and design in equal measure, APackaging Group (APG) has introduced the Mono Airless Pump Bottle , a fully recyclable solution for brands seeking simplicity, protection, and environmental responsibility in their packaging.The bottle features a mono-material construction, made entirely of polypropylene (PP), which allows it to be easily recycled without disassembly. Its airless pump technology safeguards sensitive skincare and beauty formulas by minimizing exposure to air and contaminants—preserving product integrity from first pump to last.“Today’s consumers and brands are both looking for smarter packaging solutions that respect the planet,” said Ryan Huang, Director of Marketing at APG. “By simplifying the materials without compromising design or function, the Mono Airless Bottle is a meaningful step toward that goal.”The sleek design is offered in 15ml, 30ml, and 50ml capacities, with a dosage of 0.12cc, and is adaptable to a wide range of applications including skincare, beauty, and hygiene. Brands can further tailor the look with custom Pantone matching and decorative finishes like hot-stamping, UV metallization, and spray coatings.“From the beginning, we’ve believed that sustainability should be built into the design process, not added on after the fact,” said Hannah Palese, Director of Communication at APG. “The Mono Airless Bottle reflects that philosophy in both its construction and its purpose.”Founded in 2019 by Helga Arminak, CEO, APG has become a go-to packaging partner for many of the world’s most recognized beauty and personal care brands, including Estée Lauder, Sephora, P&G, Unilever, Lush, Walgreens, Johnson & Johnson, Colgate, and Victoria’s Secret. The company offers an annual production capacity exceeding 600 million units and supports both large-scale and emerging brands with a minimum order quantity (MOQ) of just 10,000 pieces.As a women-owned, sustainability-driven business, APG has earned EcoVadis Platinum status, placing it in the top 1% of companies worldwide for environmental and social performance. The company is also recognized by RecyClass, underscoring its commitment to transparency and recyclability in packaging design.To learn more about the Mono Airless Pump Bottle or explore APG’s sustainable packaging capabilities, visit https://apackaginggroup.com or email sales@apackaginggroup.com.

