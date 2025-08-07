Enhancement of CMMC-NIST 800-53 Automapping Feature

Continuum GRC is the ONLY FedRAMP Authorized assessment solution. Continuum GRC logo

SCOTTSDALE, AZ, UNITED STATES, August 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Continuum GRC, a leading provider of cybersecurity compliance solutions, is excited to announce the enhancement of its innovative CMMC- NIST 800-53 automapping feature, designed to simplify and accelerate compliance for organizations adhering to the Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification (CMMC) and NIST 800-53 frameworks.The enhanced CMMC automapping feature utilizes advanced automation to align CMMC requirements with NIST 800-53 controls, offering unparalleled precision and efficiency. This upgrade introduces a streamlined user interface, improved mapping accuracy, and dynamic updates to keep pace with evolving compliance standards, empowering organizations to achieve certification with ease.Key highlights of the enhanced CMMC-NIST 800-53 automapping feature include:● Automated Mapping: Seamlessly correlates CMMC practices with NIST 800-53 controls, reducing manual effort and errors.● Time Savings: Cuts compliance preparation time by up to 40%, enabling faster readiness for DoD certifications.● Scalable and Accessible: Supports businesses of all sizes, from startups to enterprises, in meeting stringent regulatory requirements.“The enhanced CMMC-NIST 800-53 automapping feature reflects Continuum GRC’s commitment to simplifying compliance without compromising accuracy,” said Michael Peters, CEO at Continuum GRC. “By bridging CMMC and NIST 800-53, we’re enabling our clients to navigate complex cybersecurity requirements with confidence.”The CMMC-NIST 800-53 automapping feature is available now within Continuum GRC’s IT Audit Machine (ITAM) platform. For more information or to request a demo, visit www.continuumgrc.com About Continuum GRCContinuum GRC is a premier provider of automated cybersecurity and compliance solutions, dedicated to helping organizations safeguard data and meet regulatory standards. With tools like the CMMC-NIST 800-53 automapping feature, Continuum GRC empowers businesses to achieve compliance efficiently and effectively.Media Contact:Continuum GRCinfo@continuumgrc.com(888) 896-6207

