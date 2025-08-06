Submit Release
FW: Williston Barracks / Lewd and Lascivious Conduct

From: Cote, Keith
Sent: Wednesday, August 6, 2025 2:52 PM
To: DPS - VSP Media <DPS.VSPMedia@list.vermont.gov>
Subject: Williston Barracks / Lewd and Lascivious Conduct

 

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 25A1004856

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Keith Cote                            

STATION: Williston                    

CONTACT#: 802-878-7111

 

DATE/TIME: July 2, 2025

INCIDENT LOCATION: 4837 Rt 15 Cambridge

VIOLATION: Lewd and Lascivious

 

ACCUSED: Raj Patel                                              

AGE: 22

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Milton, VT

 

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of

sexual assault or domestic violence.)

 

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On July 3, 2025, the Vermont State Police received a report of an incident that occurred at the Cupboard Deli in the town of Cambridge. After a month long investigation, Troopers arrested Raj Patel, 22, of Milton for lewd and lascivious conduct. Patel was issued a flash citation ordering him to appear at the Lamoille County Superior Court Criminal Division on August 13, 2025 at 1230 hours.

 

 

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 8/13/25 1230          

COURT: Lamoille

MUG SHOT: INCLUDED

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

 

