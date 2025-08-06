FW: Williston Barracks / Lewd and Lascivious Conduct
Mugshot attached
Sent: Wednesday, August 6, 2025 2:52 PM
Subject: Williston Barracks / Lewd and Lascivious Conduct
VSP News Release-Incident
CASE#: 25A1004856
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Keith Cote
STATION: Williston
CONTACT#: 802-878-7111
DATE/TIME: July 2, 2025
INCIDENT LOCATION: 4837 Rt 15 Cambridge
VIOLATION: Lewd and Lascivious
ACCUSED: Raj Patel
AGE: 22
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Milton, VT
VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of
sexual assault or domestic violence.)
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On July 3, 2025, the Vermont State Police received a report of an incident that occurred at the Cupboard Deli in the town of Cambridge. After a month long investigation, Troopers arrested Raj Patel, 22, of Milton for lewd and lascivious conduct. Patel was issued a flash citation ordering him to appear at the Lamoille County Superior Court Criminal Division on August 13, 2025 at 1230 hours.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 8/13/25 1230
COURT: Lamoille
MUG SHOT: INCLUDED
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
