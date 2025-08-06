Agreement signed with EU on financing programme for environment, energy

The Ministry of European Integration announced today that Serbia has signed with the European Union the Financing Agreement for the Multiannual Operational Programme on Environment and Energy, worth €325.2 million, €240 million of which are non-repayable IPA funds from the EU.

