Sisters on the Vineyard Announces 3rd Annual Empowerment Retreat Celebrating Health, Wellness, and Financial Literacy

Featuring Malik Yoba, Tamika D. Mallory, and Leading Voices in Health, Wellness, and Financial Empowerment

Our mission is to uplift and equip women with the tools they need to thrive both personally and professionally, creating lasting positive change.” — Dr. Kordai DeCoteau, Founder, Sisters On The Vineyard

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, August 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sisters on the Vineyard (SOTV) is excited to announce its 3rd annual transformative retreat dedicated to health and wellness, financial literacy, and personal empowerment. This two-day event gathers influential leaders in medicine, business, and advocacy, creating a vibrant space for growth, education, and community.This year’s event will feature keynote appearances by Malik Yoba, acclaimed actor, director, entrepreneur, and social justice warrior, and Tamika D. Mallory, nationally recognized social justice leader, movement strategist, and author.“Our mission is to uplift and equip women with the tools they need to thrive both personally and professionally, creating lasting positive change.”– Dr. Kordai DeCoteau, Founder, Sisters On The VineyardThe retreat brings together a powerhouse lineup of thought leaders, including Ricki Fairley, Dr. Renee Matthews, Dr. Kordai DeCoteau, Kyira Harris, Arkell Cox, Dr. Janet Taylor, Joy Butts, Dr. Lynn M. O’Connor, Atoya Burleson, Bershan Shaw, Dr. Tamara Beckford, Eboné Almon, Dr. Jatali Bellanton, Dr. Suzanne Greenidge, and Dr. Monique Gary.Notable highlights of the SOTV retreat include an elegant outdoor VIP meet-and-greet dinner, as well as keynote presentations and fireside chats focused on wellness, empowerment, and financial literacy. SOTV will also offer curated day trip transportation available from West Orange, NJ, and Harlem, NYC, providing a seamless travel experience for attendees from the Tri-State area.This retreat also provides attendees with networking opportunities to connect with distinguished guests and sponsors. SOTV has partnered this year with the Professional Women’s Network, Ask Dr. Renee, Bexa Equity Alliance, Fix Your Feet, and TOUCH: The Black Breast Cancer Alliance, demonstrating a strong commitment to corporate social responsibility and community engagement.For more information on Sisters On The Vineyard, please visit: https://sistersonthevineyard.splashthat.com/ For media inquiries, interviews, and partnership opportunities, please contact Marilyn Remo at isis@tenenicole.com or 646-964-7079.ABOUT SISTERS ON THE VINEYARDSisters On The Vineyard is a premier solstice of health, wellness, financial empowerment, and advocacy. Set against the stunning backdrop of Martha’s Vineyard, this transformative gathering unites leading medical and wellness professionals with top financial experts and special guest celebrities. Together, they inspire, educate, and empower attendees to take charge of their well-being and financial futures.

