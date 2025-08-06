Students on summer study tours visit UM to experience its learning environment

MACAU, August 6 - During the summer holidays, many students from various places join study tours to visit the University of Macau (UM) and experience its learning environment and distinctive features first-hand. As a leading university in the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area, UM has become a popular destination for students looking to explore university campuses during the summer, as well as an ideal study tour destination in Macao.

There is a constant stream of study tour participants walking along Central Avenue and past the Wall of Great Wisdom. Popular spots include the University Gallery, which provides an overview of UM’s history, geographical layout, and key research achievements; the UM Library, which has a rich collection in multiple languages and a harmonious blend of Chinese and Western architectural elements; and the UM Sports Complex, which is well equipped with various sports facilities. Chen, a teacher leading one of the study tours, noted that UM is a comprehensive research-oriented public university of international standing. Its multicultural environment, residential college system, and international education setup have earned a good reputation among parents in the Chinese mainland. She observed that the UM campus is well equipped with advanced facilities, and the campus tour had broadened students’ horizons. She added that many students are interested in UM and consider it as an excellent choice for further education.

Chen, a Form 1 student from Shanxi Province, praised the UM Library for its magnificent architecture and extensive collection. She observed that many students were studying hard in the library during the summer holidays, adding that ‘UM is a great place to study’. Meanwhile, many parents accompanied their children on a tour of the UM campus to explore the university’s facilities and residential college system. Zhao, who is also from the Chinese mainland, visited UM with her son. She noted that the rankings of UM and other universities in the Greater Bay Area are rising. Given the strong economy and abundant opportunities in the region, she hopes that her son will study at UM in the future.

In addition, to help visitors learn more about UM, the university offers a variety of campus tour options. The ‘A Day at UM’ campus tour campaign, which is designed for group visitors and requires advance online booking, has received over 2,800 visitors in 70 groups this summer. The campaign is open to groups of 10 or more, with PR Student Ambassadors providing guided tours in multiple languages. The ‘UM Audio Tour’, which is available in Cantonese, Mandarin, and English, offers audio introductions to the major buildings and facilities on the UM campus. In addition, individuals at home and abroad can explore UM’s facilities and environment through the ‘360° Virtual Tour’ website and by watching introductory videos. For registration and details of the campus tours, please visit the webpage: https://www.um.edu.mo/visitors/campus-tour/.