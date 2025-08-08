MACAU, August 8 - Information from the Statistics and Census Service (DSEC) indicated that the overall residential property price index was 196.1 in the second quarter of 2025, down by 3.1% quarter-on-quarter. The index for existing residential units (213.4) decreased by 3.7%, while that for pre-sale residential units (214.9) rose by 2.7%.

In terms of three consecutive months, the overall residential property price index for April - June 2025 dipped by 2.3% over the previous period (March - May 2025). The indices for the Macao Peninsula and Taipa & Coloane dropped by 2.4% and 2.0% respectively.

The index for existing residential units went down by 2.2% from the previous period. Analysed by age of building, the index for residential units of buildings between 11 and 20 years old decreased by 3.3%, and the indices for those of 5 years old or less and for those over 20 years old both fell by 2.2%. Meanwhile, the index for pre-sale residential units rose by 0.9% from the previous period.

With respect to usable floor area, the indices for residential units with a floor area less than 50 square metres and for those with an area of 100 square metres or more diminished by 3.6% and 2.1% respectively from the previous period. In terms of high- and low-rise buildings, the indices for residential units of buildings with seven storeys or less and for those with more than seven storeys dipped by 2.9% and 2.1% respectively.

In comparison with April - June 2024, the overall residential property price index for April - June 2025 decreased by 10.4%, with the indices for the Macao Peninsula and Taipa & Coloane falling by 10.1% and 11.6% respectively.