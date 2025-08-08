Residential property price index for April - June 2025
MACAU, August 8 - Information from the Statistics and Census Service (DSEC) indicated that the overall residential property price index was 196.1 in the second quarter of 2025, down by 3.1% quarter-on-quarter. The index for existing residential units (213.4) decreased by 3.7%, while that for pre-sale residential units (214.9) rose by 2.7%.
In terms of three consecutive months, the overall residential property price index for April - June 2025 dipped by 2.3% over the previous period (March - May 2025). The indices for the Macao Peninsula and Taipa & Coloane dropped by 2.4% and 2.0% respectively.
The index for existing residential units went down by 2.2% from the previous period. Analysed by age of building, the index for residential units of buildings between 11 and 20 years old decreased by 3.3%, and the indices for those of 5 years old or less and for those over 20 years old both fell by 2.2%. Meanwhile, the index for pre-sale residential units rose by 0.9% from the previous period.
With respect to usable floor area, the indices for residential units with a floor area less than 50 square metres and for those with an area of 100 square metres or more diminished by 3.6% and 2.1% respectively from the previous period. In terms of high- and low-rise buildings, the indices for residential units of buildings with seven storeys or less and for those with more than seven storeys dipped by 2.9% and 2.1% respectively.
In comparison with April - June 2024, the overall residential property price index for April - June 2025 decreased by 10.4%, with the indices for the Macao Peninsula and Taipa & Coloane falling by 10.1% and 11.6% respectively.
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.