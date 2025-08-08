Results of visitor expenditure survey for the first half of 2025

MACAU, August 8 - Information from the Statistics and Census Service (DSEC) indicated that total non-gaming spending of visitors rose by 4.6% year-on-year to MOP18.25 billion in the second quarter of 2025, with that of overnight visitors (MOP14.64 billion) and same-day visitors (MOP3.61 billion) rising by 4.4% and 5.5% respectively.

Per-capita non-gaming spending of visitors dropped by 12.3% year-on-year to MOP1,950 in the second quarter, with that of overnight visitors (MOP3,663) and same-day visitors (MOP673) falling by 2.1% and 19.3% respectively. As regards type of expense, visitors spent mainly on shopping (41.5% of total), followed by accommodation (24.9%) and food & beverages (22.5%). The share of visitors’ spending on food & beverages recorded year-on-year growth, whereas the share on shopping registered a decrease.

Analysed by principal source of visitors, per-capita non-gaming spending of visitors from the Chinese mainland (MOP2,203), the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (Hong Kong SAR; MOP1,000) and the Taiwan region (MOP2,031) decreased by 15.0%, 9.1% and 5.1% year-on-year respectively in the second quarter. Besides, per-capita spending of international visitors (MOP2,134) went down by 10.2% year-on-year. Regarding the Northeast Asian markets, per-capita non-gaming spending of visitors from the Republic of Korea (MOP2,728) fell by 1.5% year-on-year, whereas spending of those from Japan (MOP2,274) rose by 18.5%. For the Southeast Asian markets, spending of visitors from Thailand (MOP2,455) dropped by 8.8% year-on-year, while spending of those from Singapore (MOP3,201) and Malaysia (MOP1,799) registered increases of 22.0% and 6.1% respectively. Analysed by main purpose of visit, per-capita spending of visitors attending performances/competitions (MOP4,079) and MICE events (MOP3,322) in the Macao Special Administrative Region (Macao SAR) was relatively high in the second quarter.

In the first half of 2025, total non-gaming spending of visitors edged up by 0.2% year-on-year to MOP37.86 billion, with that of same-day visitors (MOP7.85 billion) rising by 7.0% while that of overnight visitors (MOP30.01 billion) falling by 1.4%. Meanwhile, per-capita non-gaming spending of visitors (MOP1,970) dropped by 12.8% year-on-year. Analysed by principal source of visitors, those from the Chinese mainland, the Hong Kong SAR, the Taiwan region and international markets spent MOP2,253, MOP940, MOP1,940 and MOP1,885 on average, representing respective decreases of 14.4%, 13.4%, 7.4% and 16.9% year-on-year. As regards main purpose of visit, per-capita spending of visitors coming to the Macao SAR for MICE events (MOP4,232) and performances/competitions (MOP4,161) remained relatively high in the first half year.

DSEC conducts the Visitor Expenditure Survey to collect data from visitors on their amount of non-gaming spending during their stay in the Macao SAR. Extrapolated data on visitors’ spending are published on a quarterly basis.