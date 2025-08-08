Statistics on electronic payment transaction value - restaurants & similar establishments and retail trade for June 2025

MACAU, August 8 - Information from the Statistics and Census Service (DSEC) indicated that the electronic payment transaction value (hereinafter referred to as transaction value) for restaurants & similar establishments increased by 3.1% year-on-year to MOP6.75 billion in the first half of 2025, while that for retail trade dropped by 10.2% to MOP25.05 billion.

Changes in Transaction Values for Restaurants & Similar Establishments

In June 2025, the transaction value for restaurants & similar establishments increased by 2.2% year-on-year to MOP1.06 billion, with a relatively large rise in the transaction value for Fast-food Restaurants (+12.9%); in addition, the transaction values for Chinese Restaurants and Local Style Cafes, Congee & Noodle Shops grew by 2.6% and 1.8% respectively.

As the boost from the Labour Day holidays waned, restaurants & similar establishments saw a month-on-month decrease of 8.5% in transaction value in June. The transaction values for Local Style Cafes, Congee & Noodle Shops and Chinese Restaurants dropped by 10.9% and 9.4% respectively.

Changes in Transaction Values by Type of Restaurant & Similar Establishment Industry Year-on-year changein the first half of the year (%) June Year-on-year Change (%) Month-on-month Change (%) Restaurant & Similar Establishment 3.1 2.2 -8.5 Of which: Chinese Restaurant 1.3 2.6 -9.4 Western Restaurant 0.8 0.4 -7.6 Japanese & Korean Restaurant 3.0 -0.7 -8.9 Local Style Cafe, Congee & Noodle Shop 6.1 1.8 -10.9 Fast-food Restaurant 10.5 12.9 -4.7

Changes in Transaction Values for Retail Trade

In June this year, the transaction value for retail trade totalled MOP3.73 billion, representing a year-on-year drop of 1.5%. Among the major retail activities, Department Stores and Leather Goods Retailers showed further improvement in June, with a continued slowdown in the year-on-year decrease in the transaction value for Department Stores (-2.2%) and a rise in the transaction value for Leather Goods Retailers (+6.6%).

Likewise, with the Labour Day holiday effect tapering off, the transaction value for retail trade dropped by 11.8% in June compared to the revised May figure (MOP4.23 billion). The transaction values for Watches, Clocks & Jewellery Retailers and Pharmacies fell by 21.1% and 19.5% month-on-month respectively, whereas the transaction value for Leather Goods Retailers increased by 1.0%.

Changes in Transaction Values by Retail Activity Industry Year-on-year changein the first half of the year (%) June Year-on-year Change (%) Month-on-month Change (%) Retail Trade -10.2 -1.5 -11.8 Of which: Supermarket 1.5 -1.2 -12.3 Pharmacy 7.7 1.8 -19.5 Department Store -17.9 -2.2 -5.1 Cosmetics & Sanitary Articles -4.5 4.7 -10.6 Adults’ Clothing -8.8 0.5 -12.7 Footwear -4.6 -2.3 -15.7 Leather Goods -11.9 6.6 1.0 Watches, Clocks & Jewellery -10.3 -0.8 -21.1

“Statistics on Electronic Payment Transaction Value for Restaurants & Similar Establishments and Retail Trade” are compiled using data from major merchant acquirersnote in the Macao Special Administrative Region (Macao SAR), together with information from DSEC. Electronic payment transaction values accounted for about 70% to 80% of the receipts of restaurants & similar establishments and retail trade. The statistics do not include cash transactions, and therefore quarterly and annual data of the two industries should be taken into account when evaluating their overall business performance.

Note: Major merchant acquirers accounted for about 95% of the total electronic payment transaction value in the Macao SAR.