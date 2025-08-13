Logistics Plus Once Again is Named to the Inc. 5000 Annual List of Fastest-Growing Private Companies

Logistics Plus Inc. 5000 2025 Logistics Plus Celebrates Global Growth

Logistics Plus appears on the list for the seventh time in the past eight years and is now a 10x Honoree.

At the core, our mission stays simple: Solve problems, create opportunities, and have fun doing it.” — Jim Berlin

ERIE, PA, UNITED STATES, August 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Logistics Plus, Inc. (LP), a global leader in transportation, logistics, and unique supply chain solutions, is proud to announce it has been included on Inc. magazine's 2025 Inc. 5000 list, an exclusive ranking of the fastest-growing private companies in America. Logistics Plus has made the list for the seventh time in the past eight years and the tenth time overall since 2007. Logistics Plus is one of only two companies based in Erie, Pennsylvania, and one of only 139 logistics and transportation companies to make the 2025 list.This year's Inc. 5000 honorees have demonstrated exceptional growth while navigating economic uncertainty, inflationary pressure, and a fluctuating labor market. Among the top 500 companies on the list, the median three-year revenue growth rate reached 1,552 percent, and those companies have collectively added more than 48,678 jobs to the U.S. economy over the past three years."This month, as we start our thirtieth year of business, we've been profitable every year and grown every year but one," said Jim Berlin, Founder and CEO of Logistics Plus. "At the core, our mission stays simple: Solve problems, create opportunities, and have fun doing it. We're proud of awards like the Inc. 5000 — but prouder of what they stand for: a team that never forgot its roots, no matter how far we've come."Visit https://www.inc.com/profile/logistics-plus to view the Logistics Plus verified profile.About the Inc. 5000Companies on the 2025 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2021 to 2024. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2021. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2024. (Since then, some on the list may have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2021 is $100,000; the minimum for 2024 is $2 million. Growth rates used to determine company rankings were calculated to four decimal places. For the full list, company profiles, and a searchable database by industry and location, visit: https://www.inc.com/inc5000 About Logistics Plus, Inc.Logistics Plus, Inc. (LP) is a 21st Century Logistics Company™ and a leading worldwide provider of transportation, warehousing, fulfillment, global logistics, business intelligence, technology, and unique supply chain solutions. When the world changes, Logistics Plusdelivers. Founded in 1996, today LP has annual global sales of over $600M with more than 1,200 employees located in 50+ countries worldwide. LP is recognized as one of the fastest-growing privately-owned logistics companies, a top 3PL provider, a top 100 logistics company, a top freight brokerage and warehousing provider, and a great place to work. With a Passion For Excellence™, its employees put the PLUS in LOGISTICS by doing the big things properly, plus the countless little things that together ensure complete customer satisfaction and success. Learn more at logisticsplus.com.

