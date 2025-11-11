Logistics Plus Expands European Operations with New Spain Division

LP Spain Opening Announcement Salvador Martín and Frederic Solàs

The new branch in Barcelona positions the company for further growth across Spain and Portugal.

Salvador and Frederic bring tremendous expertise, energy, and local relationships to our organization.” — Yuriy Ostapyak

ERIE, PA, UNITED STATES, November 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Logistics Plus, Inc. (LP), a global leader in transportation, logistics, and unique supply chain solutions, is proud to announce the opening of Logistics Plus Spain (LP Spain), headquartered in Barcelona. The new branch is being led by CEO Salvador Martín and Managing Director Frederic Solàs , two seasoned logistics professionals with extensive experience in international freight forwarding and project cargo operations.“We are excited to launch Logistics Plus Spain and bring the company’s global capabilities to our local market,” said Salvador Martín, CEO of LP Spain. “Our goal is to build a strong and agile team that delivers exceptional service, grows across Iberia, and contributes to the continued success of Logistics Plus worldwide.”The launch of LP Spain marks another strategic milestone for Logistics Plus and its continued global expansion. The Barcelona office will initially focus on project logistics, import and export management, customs brokerage, warehousing, local transport, and supporting the company’s growing European network. Plans are already underway to expand operations into other possible locations in Spain and Portugal.“Spain represents a critical link in Europe’s logistics chain—connecting Northern Africa, the Mediterranean, and Western Europe,” said Yuriy Ostapyak, COO for Logistics Plus. “Salvador and Frederic bring tremendous expertise, energy, and local relationships to our organization. With their leadership, LP Spain will play a key role in advancing our mission to say yes to any supply chain challenge, anywhere in the world.”With this new office, Logistics Plus now has active operations in more than 55 countries, with over 20 located in Europe. LP Spain will collaborate closely with other regional offices, including Logistics Plus France, Germany, Belgium, the Netherlands, and the United Kingdom, to deliver end-to-end supply chain solutions for customers throughout the Iberian Peninsula and beyond.About Logistics Plus, Inc.Logistics Plus, Inc. is a 21st Century Logistics Company™. With annual global sales approaching $1 billion, Logistics Plus is a leading global provider of transportation, warehousing, fulfillment, logistics, project management, business intelligence, technology, and unique supply chain solutions. The company is recognized as one of the fastest-growing privately owned logistics companies, with a presence in over 50 countries worldwide. With its trademark Passion for Excellence™, Logistics Plus is consistently recognized as a great place to work and a top global logistics provider. Learn more at logisticsplus.com.

