Logistics Plus and Kingston Wharves Announce Partnership to Support FF&E Hospitality Projects in Jamaica

Logistics Plus and Kingston Wharves Announce Partnership

The combined expertise of both companies will ensure these projects are executed seamlessly, efficiently, and on time.

This partnership brings together world-class expertise at a pivotal time for Jamaica’s growing hospitality sector.” — Yuriy Ostapyak

ERIE, PA, UNITED STATES, October 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Logistics Plus, Inc. (LP), a global leader in transportation, logistics, and unique supply chain solutions, today announced a new partnership with Kingston Wharves Limited (KWL) to support furniture, fixtures, and equipment (FF&E) for hospitality projects throughout Jamaica.Jamaica continues to encourage and promote new hotel construction and renovations to strengthen its tourism industry. Logistics Plus, Inc. and Kingston Wharves Limited are spearheading efforts to support diverse hospitality properties, helping to elevate Jamaica’s position as a world-class business and tourism destination.Through this new collaboration, Logistics Plus and Kingston Wharves will combine their expertise to ensure that owners, investors, and their representatives are assured that these projects are executed seamlessly, efficiently, and on time.Logistics Plus will leverage its global project experience — including successful FF&E logistics programs in the United States, Europe, and Hawaii - to coordinate supplier sourcing, international transportation, and the collection of items from global manufacturers. Kingston Wharves Limited, with extensive experience in port-centric logistics, will provide vital in-country services including warehousing, inventory management, and order fulfillment. Kingston Wharves Limited is now a recognized agent for Logistics Plus in Jamaica, further strengthening the company’s growing global network “This partnership brings together world-class expertise at a pivotal time for Jamaica’s growing hospitality sector,” said Yuriy Ostapyak, COO of Logistics Plus. “By combining our global logistics capabilities with the local knowledge and trusted services of Kingston Wharves, hospitality asset owners and developers will have a single, reliable solution to manage complex FF&E projects from start to finish.”According to KWL CEO Mark Williams: “Kingston Wharves has closely observed the continued expansion of tourism along Jamaica’s North Coast, particularly in hotel development, and recognizes the potential of these projects to further stimulate economic growth for the country. This joint venture with Logistics Plus—an internationally recognized and world-class specialist in FF&E for the hospitality industry—underscores our commitment to supporting national development while also reinforcing Montego Bay’s pivotal role in Jamaica’s logistics sector.”Other key leaders on the Logistics Plus side of the new partnership include Anthony Akerman, Global Director, Bruce Navarro, Commercial Director, and Frank Knafelz, Senior Vice President.About Kingston Wharves LimitedKingston Wharves Limited (KWL) is the leading multipurpose port terminal operator and logistics provider in the Caribbean, boasting decades of experience. The company has strong connections to the hospitality industry and plans to leverage its partnership with Cargo Handlers Limited, based in Montego Bay, which has extensive expertise in hospitality logistics and supply chain management. KWL’s unique experience and synergies position it well to support hotel furniture, fixtures, and equipment (FF&E) and logistics projects throughout the island. Learn more at kingstonwharves.com About Logistics Plus, Inc.Logistics Plus, Inc. is a 21st Century Logistics Company™. With annual global sales approaching $1 billion, Logistics Plus is a leading global provider of transportation, warehousing, fulfillment, logistics, project management, business intelligence, technology, and unique supply chain solutions. The company is recognized as one of the fastest-growing privately owned logistics companies, with a presence in over 50 countries worldwide. With its trademark Passion for Excellence™, Logistics Plus is consistently recognized as a great place to work and a top global logistics provider. Learn more at logisticsplus.com.

When the world changes, Logistics Plus® delivers.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.