Logistics Plus Unveils Joe Moore Award Mural in Downtown Erie
Local artist Jason Mumford brings the national football honor to life on the Erie Times-News building.
The mural, painted on the side of the LP Erie Times-News building on 12th Street, showcases Erie’s connection to the national award, the legendary coach behind it, and adds to the city’s growing collection of public art. As announced earlier this year, Logistics Plus is the Exclusive Logistics Provider of the Joe Moore Award.
“It’s an honor to create something that connects Erie to a national story,” said muralist Jason Mumford. “I hope everyone who drives by this mural feels a sense of pride in Erie and what we can achieve together.”
“We love finding ways to give back to our hometown while celebrating the things that make Logistics Plus unique,” said Jim Berlin, Founder & CEO of Logistics Plus. “This mural captures the spirit of teamwork that defines the Joe Moore Award and our company. It’s a reminder that big things happen when people work together.”
Learn more about Logistics Plus and the Joe Moore Award, and watch a 90-second time-lapse video of the mural painting, at logisticsplus.com/joemooreaward.
Time-Lapse Video of the Joe Moore Award Mural Painting
