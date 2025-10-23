Logistics Plus Unveils Joe Moore Award Mural in Downtown Erie

Local artist Jason Mumford brings the national football honor to life on the Erie Times-News building.

This mural captures the spirit of teamwork that defines the Joe Moore Award and our company. It’s a reminder that big things happen when people work together.”
— Jim Berlin
ERIE, PA, UNITED STATES, October 23, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Logistics Plus, Inc. (LP), a global leader in transportation, logistics, and unique supply chain solutions, in partnership with local Erie muralist Jason Mumford and the Joe Moore Award (JMA) foundation, hosted a ceremony to officially unveil a new 25x40 foot, large-scale mural celebrating the prestigious Joe Moore Award, college football’s top honor for offensive linemen.

The mural, painted on the side of the LP Erie Times-News building on 12th Street, showcases Erie’s connection to the national award, the legendary coach behind it, and adds to the city’s growing collection of public art. As announced earlier this year, Logistics Plus is the Exclusive Logistics Provider of the Joe Moore Award.

“It’s an honor to create something that connects Erie to a national story,” said muralist Jason Mumford. “I hope everyone who drives by this mural feels a sense of pride in Erie and what we can achieve together.”

“We love finding ways to give back to our hometown while celebrating the things that make Logistics Plus unique,” said Jim Berlin, Founder & CEO of Logistics Plus. “This mural captures the spirit of teamwork that defines the Joe Moore Award and our company. It’s a reminder that big things happen when people work together.”

Learn more about Logistics Plus and the Joe Moore Award, and watch a 90-second time-lapse video of the mural painting, at logisticsplus.com/joemooreaward.

Time-Lapse Video of the Joe Moore Award Mural Painting

About

Logistics Plus, Inc. is a 21st-century logistics company and a leading worldwide provider of transportation, warehousing, fulfillment, global logistics, business intelligence, technology, and supply chain solutions. Logistics Plus was founded in 1996 and today has annual global sales of over $500M with more than 1,200 employees located in 50+ countries worldwide. It is recognized as one of the fastest-growing privately-owned logistics companies, a top 3PL provider, a top 100 logistics company, a top freight brokerage and warehousing provider, and a great place to work. With a Passion For Excellence™, its employees put the PLUS in LOGISTICS by doing the big things properly, plus the countless little things that together ensure complete customer satisfaction and success. Learn more at logisticsplus.com.

