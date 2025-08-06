I-17 traffic shift starts Thursday (Aug. 7) south of Flagstaff

FLAGSTAFF – Starting Thursday, Aug. 7, traffic on Interstate 17 in an area south of Flagstaff will temporarily shift to one side of the highway for the Arizona Department of Transportation’s ongoing construction of a wildlife overpass.

When the traffic shift is in place, I-17 will be narrowed to one lane in each direction near Willard Springs Road about 12 miles south of Flagstaff. Crews will finish barrier-wall placement and other work Thursday to switch both directions of traffic to southbound I-17 for at least two weeks.

The shift will allow crews to install steel girders and accomplish other work above northbound I-17 while avoiding the need for highway closures during construction of the wildlife overpass.

Another future traffic shift will be used to allow the same work to take place above southbound I-17.

Drivers should continue to allow extra travel time, especially during peak travel times on weekdays and weekends, while I-17 is narrowed north of the Munds Park area.

ADOT is partnering with the Arizona Game and Fish Department on the $15.8 million wildlife overpass project. The project, funded through a federal grant, is an effort to improve wildlife habitat connections while reducing the risk of crashes involving animals, especially elk and deer.

The project is scheduled for completion by fall 2026.

Real-time highway conditions are available on ADOT’s Arizona Traveler Information site at az511.gov and via the AZ511 app (download free for Apple and Android devices). ADOT also provides highway condition updates via its X/Twitter feed, @ArizonaDOT.