ADOT, AZDPS, AZGOHS launch ‘There's No Such Thing As Accidents’ traffic safety campaign

PHOENIX – Speeding. Impairment. Not wearing a seat belt.

These are leading factors in traffic fatalities, contributing to hundreds of deaths every year in Arizona. These deaths are preventable and aren’t caused by accidents.

There’s no such thing as accidents.

That’s the tagline of a new traffic safety campaign – ‘There’s No Such Thing As Accidents’ – aimed at changing driver behavior and reducing traffic fatalities, forged by ADOT, the Arizona Department of Public Safety and Arizona Governor’s Office of Highway Safety.

According to national crash data, driver behavior is a leading factor in more than 90% of collisions. In 2024 in Arizona, speeding was a factor in 417 traffic deaths and alcohol was a factor in 340. Safer vehicle travel starts behind the wheel.

“These are simple actions that will result in fewer deaths on Arizona’s roads. Choose not to speed. Choose to not drive impaired. Choose to wear a seatbelt.” ADOT Director Jennifer Toth said.

The “There’s No Such Thing As Accidents” campaign highlights common risky behaviors that motorists make and educates Arizonans on how to turn those habits around through public service announcements on television and radio, social media, digital advertising and in places where people gather and spend time.

“The term ‘accident’ downplays the fact that most crashes are preventable. While we are dedicated to educating the public on safe driving practices — like avoiding distractions, obeying speed limits, wearing seat belts and driving sober — we are equally committed to enforcing traffic laws to hold drivers accountable and help make Arizona’s roads safer for everyone,” said Colonel Jeffery Glover, Director of the Arizona Department of Public Safety.

Crash-caused deaths of pedestrians and bicyclists have risen in recent years. Drivers failing to yield is the top factor in pedestrian and bicyclist crashes and phone use increases crash risk by two to eight times. That’s why it’s important for drivers to watch for others when turning and put the phone down.

“Crashes are not accidents — they’re preventable. Impaired driving, speeding and distraction are the leading causes. These aren’t random events — they’re the result of poor choices,” said Jesse Torrez, Director of the Arizona Governor' s Office of Highway Safety. “Every life lost, every serious injury could have been avoided with one right decision. It’s time to take accountability. It’s time to demand change.”

The launch of the campaign coincides with a time of year that historically sees the most crashes and fatalities. Over the last three years, October has averaged more crashes and fatalities than any other month with a three-year average of 11,022 crashes and 126 fatalities annually, according to crash reports submitted by law enforcement agencies statewide and compiled by ADOT. The data shows that the leading factors in these crashes are driven by human behavior.

Again, choosing to wear a seatbelt, not speed and not drive impaired are all easy choices that can lead to fewer crashes and deaths on Arizona’s roadways. When we all make better decisions, each of us – our friends, families, kids, grandparents and neighbors – become safer.

Learn more about the campaign at azdot.gov/NoAccidents.