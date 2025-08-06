VFAF Endorses Veterans Kelvin King (GA) and Aaron Reitz (TX); Veterans for America First Covers MiamiGate

Kelvin King Veterans for America First Aaron Reitz Veterans for America First MiamiGate book and documentary forthcoming by Veterans for America First

VFAF Endorses Veterans Kelvin King (GA-SOS) and Aaron Reitz (TX-AG); Veterans for America First Covers MiamiGate plans for 2026 Documentary Film

“Miami-Gate” is the grassroots equivalent of Russia Gate—an orchestrated effort of a targeted (failed) attempt to dismantle Veterans for America First (VFAF).” — Jared Craig VFAF Vice President

MIAMI , FL, UNITED STATES, August 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- From the Press Room of L-Strategies the official press of Veterans for America First Veterans for America First (VFAF) has endorsed Kelvin King for Georgia Secretary of State in 2026. King is a decorated Air Force veteran, successful entrepreneur, and principled conservative, King exemplifies the leadership and integrity our organization champions. His unwavering focus on election integrity, clean voter rolls, and government accountability aligns directly with VFAF’s mission to support America First candidates who put the Constitution and the people first.Veterans for America First (VFAF) has endorsed Aaron Reitz for Texas Attorney General in 2026. Reitz is a Marine Corps veteran, Reitz embodies the core values of honor, courage, and dedication to country that VFAF champions. His record of service, both in uniform and as a public servant, reflects a deep understanding of the Constitution, the rule of law, and the importance of protecting American freedoms.VFAF has announced plans to release an organizational book and documentary in 2026 titled "MiamiGate" This will be the fourth documentary film produced by the national veteran's group and the first organizational book release.Describing the media project the organization states: " “Miami-Gate” is the grassroots equivalent of the Russia Hoax—an orchestrated effort to frame Trump, mirrored at the local level as part of a targeted (failed) attempt to dismantle Veterans for America First (VFAF)"To learn more about the MiamiGate project visit: https://lstrategies.org/articles In other VFAF News:VFAF Vet Force was the first boots on the ground delivering essential flood relief in Texas.Veterans for America First (VFAF) is a grassroots America First organization founded in 2015 (originally as Veterans for Trump). It supports conservative veterans and veterans' issues through political engagement, community outreach, and advocacy Vet Force is VFAF's recently launched national volunteer program, officially inaugurated in January 2025.Modeled on the campaign-style "Trump Force 47," Vet Force mobilizes veterans, law enforcement, and patriotic civilians into "boots-on-the-ground" volunteer teams. These teams engage in emergency relief, public safety advocacy, youth mentoring, voter education, disaster response, and support for MAGA-aligned campaigns. In Georgia, Vet Force is led by Devonta "Sully" Sullivan, a former police officer now serving as National Ambassador. Sullivan's team has restored a shelter at Park Avenue Baptist Church in Atlanta and recently organized a holiday blood drive in partnership with the American Red Cross—efforts aimed at addressing homelessness, healthcare shortages, and community revitalization.The VFAF Veterans group is focusing on America First politics and is considered to have a powerful primary endorsement: https://fox59.com/business/press-releases/ein-presswire/645012264/the-powerful-primary-endorsement-from-veterans-for-trump-and-veterans-for-america-first/ Veterans for America First now cited by Ballotpedia for notable candidate endorsements.

VFAF Veterans for Trump the Movement a documentary film by Stan & Donna Fitzgerald with Jared Craig

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.