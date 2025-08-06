Tourism launches majority women-owned Atrium Boutique Hotel in Limpopo, 6 Aug

In celebration of Women's Month 2025, the media is invited to the official launch of the Atrium Boutique Hotel - a black-owned, majority women-owned 4-star development that exemplifies inclusive growth and transformation in South Africa's tourism sector.

Taking place in Polokwane, Limpopo, the launch honours the entrepreneurial journey of Ms Lesetja Johanna Mukwevho, who owns 60% of the enterprise alongside Mr Matodzi Joseph Mukwevho, with whom she co-founded the hotel. Their success is a testament to the power of women-led businesses in reshaping local economies and the tourism landscape.

This launch event, which celebrates the role of women in building transformative and sustainable businesses, will be officiated by key government and development finance representatives, most notably the Deputy Minister of Tourism, Ms Maggie Sotyu, Deputy Minister of Public Service and Administration, Ms Pinky Kekana, and Deputy Minister of Women, Youth and Persons with Disabilities Ms Nokuzola Tolashe.

Event Details:

Date: Wednesday, 06 August 2025

Time: 11:00 AM

Venue: Atrium Boutique Hotel, 28 Burger Street, Polokwane, Limpopo

RSVP: Tuesday, 05 August 2025 (12h00 noon)

Email: 25marketingandcomms@nefcorp.co.za or szwane@tourism.gov.za

Tel: 084 314 6713 / 081 267 4665

The Atrium Boutique Hotel was developed through strategic funding partnerships and represents a flagship for transformation in the hospitality industry. Ownership is 100% black-owned with 60% women ownership. Funding partners include the National Empowerment Fund (R10 million loan), Tourism Transformation Fund (R5 million grant), Small Enterprise Development and Finance Agency (R9.8 million), and Tourism Equity Fund (R5 million).

Facilities include 26 luxury rooms, a 100-seater restaurant, 100-seater conference venue, boardroom and bar facilities. The project has created 16 permanent jobs and supports the growth of the tourism economy in Limpopo.

#ServiceDeliveryZA