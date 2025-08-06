Minister Mzwanele Nyhontso holds engagement session with Communal Property Associations in Mpumalanga, 5 Aug

The Minister of Land Reform and Rural Development, Mr. Mzwanele Nyhontso, will hold an engagement session with Communal Property Associations (CPAs) in the Mpumalanga Province, on Tuesday, 5 August 2025.

The meeting is part of ongoing efforts by the minister to address challenges facing CPAs in all provinces and to honour the commitments he made during his budget speech, to ensure the optimal functioning of CPA for the benefit of land claimant communities and to support their alignment with amendments of the CPA Act.

The meeting in Mpumalanga is part of a series of roadshows that will culminate with a CPA Indaba that is planned for later this year.

Members of the media are invited to cover the event as follows:

Date: 05 August 2025

Date: Anew Hotel, Mbombela

Time: 09:00

To RSVP and for further information, contact:

Ms Zithini Dlamini

Cell: 082 4611 890

E-mail: zithini.dlamini@dalrrd.gov.za

Ms Dolly Mkhatshwa

E-mail: Dolly.Mkhatshwa@dalrrd.gov.za

