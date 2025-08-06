Minister Dean Macpherson addresses bribery allegations against suspended IDT CEO, 7 Aug

The Minister of Public Works & Infrastructure, Dean Macpherson, will on Thursday, 07 August 2025 address allegations against suspended Independent Development Trust (IDT) Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Tebogo Malaka.

This follows serious allegations by the Daily Maverick that Malaka sought to bribe journalist Pieter-Louis Myburgh to halt negative reporting.

The Minister will address the media at the Cape Town Central Police Station, following months of facing what is now likely a paid-for public campaign aimed at discrediting his efforts to bring stability and good governance to the entity, which plays a critical role in delivering social infrastructure across South Africa.

Media details:

Date: Thursday, 07 August 2025

Time: 11:30

Venue: SAPS Cape Town Central Police Station, 28 Buitenkant St, Cape Town City Centre, Cape Town, 8000

Google Maps: https://maps.app.goo.gl/3mv9KkTMCdVPFDKA7

