Minister Dean Macpherson addresses bribery allegations against suspended IDT CEO, 7 Aug
The Minister of Public Works & Infrastructure, Dean Macpherson, will on Thursday, 07 August 2025 address allegations against suspended Independent Development Trust (IDT) Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Tebogo Malaka.
This follows serious allegations by the Daily Maverick that Malaka sought to bribe journalist Pieter-Louis Myburgh to halt negative reporting.
The Minister will address the media at the Cape Town Central Police Station, following months of facing what is now likely a paid-for public campaign aimed at discrediting his efforts to bring stability and good governance to the entity, which plays a critical role in delivering social infrastructure across South Africa.
Media details:
Date: Thursday, 07 August 2025
Time: 11:30
Venue: SAPS Cape Town Central Police Station, 28 Buitenkant St, Cape Town City Centre, Cape Town, 8000
Google Maps: https://maps.app.goo.gl/3mv9KkTMCdVPFDKA7
Enquiries:
James de Villiers
Ministry of DPWI Spokesperson
Cell: 082 766 0276
E-mail: james.devilliers@dpw.gov.za
Lesego Moretlwe
DPWI Communications
Cell: 082 957 3677
E-mail: lesego.moretlwe@dpw.gov.za
#GovZAUpdates
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.