Fispoke Announces Capital Raise Exceeding $2 Million

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, December 3, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Fispoke Announces Capital Raise Exceeding $2 MillionFispoke, a leading WealthTech innovator, today announced closing capital raise exceeding $2 million including a $1.5 million investment from The Founder's Chair , a unique business collaborative focused on connecting founders with industry leaders, strategic partners, and funding opportunities."We are thrilled to welcome The Founder's Chair as an investor," said Robert Clare, CEO of Fispoke. "Their deep understanding of the financial services industry and impressive network will be invaluable as we continue to grow and revolutionize wealth management."The Founder's Chair recognized Fispoke's potential based on the company's:• Experienced and industry-leading team• Innovative solutions targeting a vast market• Transformational platform that integrates private banking and lending solutions seamlessly within existing advisor tools"Fispoke represents a highly investible opportunity," said James Wong, leader of The Founder's Chair. "After meeting with their exceptional founding team, our funders were eager to participate. With our collective experience leading RIA firms, Independent Broker Dealers, and insurance companies, we understand the market potential and Fispoke's ability to execute."Fispoke will leverage this investment to:• Further develop its innovative technology platform• Expand strategic partnerships• Accelerate sales and revenue growth"This capital infusion, coupled with new strategic partners, bolsters our foundation and fuels our laser-focus on revenue growth while continuously innovating for the benefit of financial advisors and their clients," stated Clare.Earlier this year, Fispoke announced an investment and strategic partnership with First Rate Inc. About Fispoke Inc.Fispoke is dedicated to empowering financial advisors with a cutting-edge platform that delivers customized financial solutions for their clients. Their mission is to revolutionize wealth management by seamlessly integrating banking and lending services into existing advisory platforms. This empowers advisors to offer holistic, fiduciary-focused solutions, transforming how they serve their clients.Website: www.fispoke.com About The Founder's ChairThe Founder's Chair fosters collaboration, connecting the next generation of founders with seasoned industry veterans for mentorship, connections, and potential funding. Their meticulously curated events bring together "experience and ambition" for a dynamic exchange.Website: www.thefounderschair.com

