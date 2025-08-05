Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,155 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 411,529 in the last 365 days.

Celebrate Scotty's Unearthed Day with the Royal Saskatchewan Museum

CANADA, August 5 - Released on August 5, 2025

On Saturday, August 16, 2025, the Royal Saskatchewan Museum (RSM) and the T. rex Discovery Centre (TRDC) will be celebrating Scotty's Unearthed Day. 

Scotty, the world's largest Tyrannosaurus rex, was discovered on August 16, 1991, by high school principal Robert Gebhardt.

Scotty, the world's largest Tyrannosaurus rex, was discovered on August 16, 1991, by high school principal Robert Gebhardt. The Royal Saskatchewan Museum in Regina and the T. rex Discovery Centre in Eastend will be marking the anniversary of the discovery on August 16.

To mark the occasion, the RSM in Regina will offer several activities, including:

  • Meeting Munchie the Friends of the RSM mascot and our baby puppet dinosaurs.
  • Sharon Gudereit, known as Mz. Muzik, will kick off the day singing two songs live in the CN T. rex Gallery at 1:30 p.m. then do sing-a-longs to the Scotty song at 2:30 p.m. and 3:30 p.m.
  • Scotty Talks presentations in the CN T. rex Gallery - 1:30 p.m., 2:30 p.m. and 3:30 p.m.
  • Learning Lab: A Closer Look at Scotty.

The TRDC in Eastend, SK, will celebrate with cupcakes and cookies, while supplies last and activities including:

  • A special Scotty scavenger hunt for a Dino-themed gift basket.
  • Fossil Flora and Fauna of Southwest Saskatchewan presentation at 2 p.m. in the Discovery Theatre.

Daily drop-in children's programs are also available.

The RSM is open daily from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. The TRDC is open daily from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. until Labour Day.

To learn more about the RSM's exhibits, events, programming and world class research, visit: https://royalsaskmuseum.ca/. Admission is by donation.

Follow us on Facebook or Instagram to stay up to date on different themes throughout the summer.

-30-

For more information, contact:

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Celebrate Scotty's Unearthed Day with the Royal Saskatchewan Museum

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on July 21, 2025.

We use cookies to enhance your experience. Learn more