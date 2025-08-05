Celebrate Scotty's Unearthed Day with the Royal Saskatchewan Museum

CANADA, August 5 - Released on August 5, 2025

On Saturday, August 16, 2025, the Royal Saskatchewan Museum (RSM) and the T. rex Discovery Centre (TRDC) will be celebrating Scotty's Unearthed Day.

Scotty, the world's largest Tyrannosaurus rex, was discovered on August 16, 1991, by high school principal Robert Gebhardt.

To mark the occasion, the RSM in Regina will offer several activities, including:

Meeting Munchie the Friends of the RSM mascot and our baby puppet dinosaurs.

Sharon Gudereit, known as Mz. Muzik, will kick off the day singing two songs live in the CN T. rex Gallery at 1:30 p.m. then do sing-a-longs to the Scotty song at 2:30 p.m. and 3:30 p.m.

Scotty Talks presentations in the CN T. rex Gallery - 1:30 p.m., 2:30 p.m. and 3:30 p.m.

Learning Lab: A Closer Look at Scotty.

The TRDC in Eastend, SK, will celebrate with cupcakes and cookies, while supplies last and activities including:

A special Scotty scavenger hunt for a Dino-themed gift basket.

Fossil Flora and Fauna of Southwest Saskatchewan presentation at 2 p.m. in the Discovery Theatre.

Daily drop-in children's programs are also available.

The RSM is open daily from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. The TRDC is open daily from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. until Labour Day.

To learn more about the RSM's exhibits, events, programming and world class research, visit: https://royalsaskmuseum.ca/. Admission is by donation.

