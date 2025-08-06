Saskatchewan Wildfire Update August 5, 2025

CANADA, August 6 - Released on August 5, 2025

As of 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, August 5, there are 80 active wildfires in Saskatchewan. Of those active fires, seven are categorized as contained, 15 are not contained, 42 are ongoing assessments, and 16 are listed as protecting values.

Thirteen communities are currently under an evacuation order: Northern Village of La Loche; Clearwater River Dene Nation; Resort Subdivision of Lac La Plonge; La Plonge Reserve; Northern Hamlet of Jans Bay; Resort Subdivision of Ramsey Bay; Patuanak/English River First Nation; Northern Village of Pinehouse; Canoe Lake Cree First Nation/Canoe Narrows; Resort Subdivision of Little Amyot Lake, as well as priority individuals from the Northern Village of Beauval; Northern Hamlet of Cole Bay; and, ?le-?-la-Crosse.

A full list of evacuated communities can be found on the Active Evacuations webpage.

Any evacuees should register through the Sask Evac Web Application and then call 1-855-559-5502 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. to have their needs assessed and for additional assistance. Individuals who need help registering through the application can call the 855 line for assistance.

Evacuees supported by the Canadian Red Cross should call 1-800-863-6582.

Sign Up For SaskAlert

SaskAlert is the Government of Saskatchewan's emergency public alerting program.

SaskAlert provides critical information on emergencies in real time, so you can take action to protect yourself, your family and your property.

The SaskAlert App continues to be the number one notification method in Saskatchewan and is available from the App Store and Google Play.

Register for SaskAlerts your way! SaskAlert is now accessible by text message, email or on your landline. Head online to register.

